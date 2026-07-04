A young Nigerian student's football commentary video went viral, leaving many impressed by his polished delivery during a school tournament

The aspiring commentator unexpectedly caught the attention of a globally recognised sports media brand, ESPN, after his performance circulated online

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise, expressing hope that the talented student would achieve greater success in sports broadcasting

A young Nigerian student has captured the attention of social media users after a video of his sports commentary went viral online.

The video, shared on TikTok by user @baby_loveth, shows the student holding a microphone and speaking to an audience during a school sports tournament.

A Nigerian student grabs ESPN attention with his smooth American accent during a school football commentary. Photo credit: @baby_loveth/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man voices football match commentary

What has caught the eyes and ears of many is the student’s remarkably smooth American accent, which bears a close resemblance to professional sports anchors on international networks like ESPN or the voiceovers in popular video games like EA Sports FC.

Standing under a covered pavilion, the young commentator effortlessly reels off statistics from the tournament's group stages, speaking with the tone, cadence, and delivery of a seasoned broadcaster. He is heard explaining how one of the teams has dominated the competition.

He said:

“...So, the signs, they kept the records, going through the group stage, without losing a single game, and they've conceded just zero. And that is a record that simply... they will want to keep going in this Sophomores Cup 2026.”

His peers can be seen watching in amusement and admiration, with one classmate standing nearby to film the presentation up close.

ESPN comments on Nigerian man's talent

As the clip continued to rack up millions of views, the official, verified TikTok account of ESPN UK made a surprise appearance in the comments section.

The media giant wrote:

"Hi! We've sent you a DM"

The simple message immediately sparked a frenzy online, amassing over 103,000 likes on the comment alone.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man makes football commentary

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

Princess Obiora said:

"At least him learn something from watching too much football, my boyfriend no learn anything na to dey argue up and down."

Raphael Nunoo630 said:

"Advantages of playing PS 2 from childhood."

fredxcoba said:

"I pray I see or hear you do commentating next world cup."

Talented students give football commentary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Some secondary school students stunned social media users with their ability to run football commentary.

Some netizens who heard the students doing the job compared them to commentators in the English Premier League (EPL).

Source: Legit.ng