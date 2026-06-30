Mabel Makun has sparked reactions after she shared a cryptic message alongside new photos on social media

The post comes days after her rare public appearance with ex-husband AY at their daughter’s preschool graduation

Fans are reading different meanings into her latest update, fueling fresh online conversations

Interior designer and ex-wife of comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has shared a cryptic post that has caught the attention of fans.

Mabel Makun took to her Instagram page to post new photos of herself, accompanied by a caption that read:

Fans react as AY’s ex-wife posts emotional update after rare reunion appearance. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

“Living life easy, no rush, and no stress, just me.”

Her statement comes just days after she made a rare public appearance with AY at their daughter’s preschool graduation.

Mabel had shared pictures from the ceremony, expressing pride in her daughter’s achievement.

The post has since sparked conversations online, with many interpreting it as a reflection of her current outlook on life following her separation from the comedian.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mabel Makun caused a stir with a cryptic post she shared via her Instagram story on Thursday, June 18, 2026. According to Mabel, her silence doesn’t mean she has nothing valid to say.

In a post shared via her Instagram story after the burial of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in Abia state, Mabel wrote:

“Never to put a question where God has put a full stop. Rest easy one of the most caring human ever."

She added in another post that her silence is not an admission of lack of a good response.

“Mama Dee always seeks God’s guidance and take care of yourself, no response needed. Truth be say, I get response but I no just know where to start from, hence the silence and withdrawal."

Recall that Mabel and her estranged husband, Comedian AY, tied the knot in 2008. They went public with their split in April 2024.

Legit.ng reported that Mabel Makun made headlines after she reverted to her maiden name, Nwanegbu, after their separation in 2024.

Mabel dropped the update after she shared a clip of herself showcasing her 40th birthday souvenirs on Thursday, April 9, 2026

AY’s ex-wife leaves fans guessing with emotional post after rare outing with comedian. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Ayo Makun and Mabel Makun's reunion trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

layoleoyatogun said:

"Absolutely gorgeous 😍😍😍."

veralichiious said:

"Mr AY u better humble yourself and go get your wife. Nothing is out there. Beautiful woman."

doyinsolonn said:

"While you are enjoying life also know that your children's future depends on your actions of today. You at Alex who never knew his biological mother became she left him as a kid, she I lying knew her step mother.

"After over many years his mother surfaced two years ago to beg for forgiveness. And just because he reconcile with his biological mother his step mother felt betrayed. Deceived him to marry her friend's daughter then kpai him. She couldn't have full access to him so she programmed her friend's daughter into his life and used her to kill him, so that his biological mother will not benefit. So while you women are having fun after leaving your husband's know that the next woman they marry will define your children's future. Running after preeq will eventually ruin your kids in the future."

qutejay said:

"So beautiful 😍💜."

jayzee0909 said:

"You look so beautiful when you smile. Please smile often 😍."

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng