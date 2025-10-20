Former housemate Tuoyo has reacted to the viral video of Regina Daniels crying about the violence in her marriage

In his online post, he stated that the actress's mother should be blamed for allowing her daughter to marry at just 17 years old

Fans agreed with him, commenting that parenting today is not what it used to be

Reality show star from Big Brother Naija, Oluwaseyi Wey, better known as Tuoyo, has also reacted to the marital crisis faced by Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

A few hours ago, the actress posted a tearful video online, revealing that she was facing domestic violence and feeling like “nobody” in Ned Nwoko's house.

Many celebrities have since reacted to this sad development, sharing their thoughts on Regina Daniels' marriage to her husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a post on his Instagram story, Tuoyo criticized Regina Daniels' parents, questioning modern parenting practices.

He expressed concern over how a child could be allowed to travel abroad for weeks without the parents knowing.

According to him, in the past, parents were always aware of their children's whereabouts and return times.

The fitness enthusiast also questioned how Regina Daniels' mother could have allowed her to marry a man at the age of 17 or 18, saying that at that age, Regina was too young to fully understand what she was getting into. He concluded by urging parents to do better.

Recall that other celebrities, including Blessing CEO and GehGeh, have also shared their opinions on Regina Daniels' situation through various online posts.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to BBNaija Tuoyo's post

Netizens reacted after seeing what BBNaija's Tuoyo said about Regina Daniels' marriage saga. They agreed with him and shared how parents used to be strict when they were growing u. They accused the actress's mother of greed. See the comments below:

@ojay.taylor said:

"Honestly I so blame her for everything happening to Regina, she sacrificed her daughter for money Godforbid."





@pretty_divaella shared:

"Funny fact is Regina was already a top nollywood actress before the marriage and she was making her own money, it was also her choice."

@olivia_n_friends_kiddies_store commented:

"Where is her dad? Why are you all blaming the mother when her father failed her. Abegi make una rest."



@chef_ivyjones1 reacted:

"When moms try to relive their life through their kids."



@iameneche stated:

"He couldn’t have said it any better. We really need to do better as parents. I still remember how shy and scared I was to tell my parents I wanted to get married at 26. But nowadays, some parents especially mothers are doing the most."

