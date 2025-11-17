Ned Nwoko has criticized his estranged mother-in-law, Rita Daniels, claiming she makes excuses for her children’s useless lifestyle

The politician shared a video exposing alleged drug use by Regina Daniels, claiming her mother enabled the behaviour

The woman in the video urged intervention, including rehab and strict monitoring, and hailed Ned as a responsible parent

Billionaire politician Ned Nwoko has aimed at his estranged wife Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, in a new post.

Nwoko claimed that Rita is fully aware of what he describes as her children’s “useless lifestyle” and continuously makes excuses for them.

He has accused Regina and her siblings of drug use, saying Rita condones their actions under the pretense that such behaviour is part of celebrity life.

Ned Nwoko criticises his estranged mother-in-law, Rita Daniels. Photos: Ned Nwoko, Rita Daniels.

Source: Instagram

To bolster his claims, Nwoko shared a video recording featuring a woman who criticised both Regina and Rita Daniels while praising Nwoko for his role as a responsible father and husband.

The woman in the video alleged that Regina is on 14 different illicit drugs, which she says have severely damaged her health.

She labelled Rita an irresponsible mother for allowing this lifestyle to continue.

The woman said:

“Regina’s children are not safe with her and are better off with Ned."

The video also suggested strict measures, including taking Regina’s phone and only allowing her access to the contacts of her mother and Ned once she is ready.

Nwoko agreed with the woman’s assertions, praising her for speaking out.

He posted:

“This lady spoke the truth clearly and courageously. May God bless and protect you madam for your humanity. I don’t know you. I have never been in touch with you but you captured my thoughts perfectly. When noise tries to drown out reality, truth always finds its voice. Clarity over confusion.”

He added that the video revealed what Rita Daniels could not do, noting that she consistently dismisses illegal drug use as a part of celebrity life.

Read his post here:

Fans react to Ned Nwoko's new post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Manlikechisom:

"Most distinguished, I suggest you marry her to look after the kids, she appears to be speaking your mind which goes a long way to interpret compatibility."

@NonnyAnyaogu:

"You see this post just reaffirmed that you are actually a toxic man and an abuser like she rightly mentioned. Like how do you post this kind of video? It shows you are very myopic, TOXIC, a high key manipulator and gaslighter....your real face don dey show!!!"

@TaylorEdith:

"A whole senator turning into an agenda boy If you were to be holding this position in my country Ghana you would have lost that your seat…"

@EkezieCM:

"It's usually advisable to leave the stage when the ovation are still high. You've lost the support of your social media fan base by your endless and incessant back and forth with a girl younger than your first child. Drop this stupidity and start acting like a Senator of Nigeria!"

