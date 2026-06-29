Ned Nwoko has shared a video showing how he celebrated the birthday of his two youngest children with his ex-wife, Regina Daniels

In the post, he was seen playing with the two boys while their classmates and other children attended the celebration

This comes a few months after the actress claimed that her ex-husband wanted full access to their two children

Senator Ned Nwoko has shared a heartwarming video that has left many fans touched.

In the post, he was seen celebrating the birthdays of his two youngest sons, whom he shares with Regina Daniels.

Reactions as Ned Nwoko throws lavish b'day party for Regina Daniels’ two sons. Photo credit@nednwoko/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to him, his heart is filled with gratitude to God for his faithfulness as the two boys marked their birthdays.

He revealed that his first son with the actress turned six, while the second celebrated his fourth birthday.

The politician offered prayers for the boys, asking God to grant them wisdom and help them grow in discipline, compassion, and the fear of God. He also prayed that their lives would be filled with endless possibilities and remarkable achievements.

Ned Nwoko plays with his sons

In the video, Ned Nwoko was seen playing with his two sons, who wore matching outfits for their special day.

Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels’ two sons amid actress’s claim. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The birthday celebration featured two themed cakes decorated with the boys' favourite cartoon characters. Goodie bags were also prepared for their classmates and other children who attended the party.

This comes a few months after Regina Daniels shared a video of herself shopping for toys for her children.

In her post, she claimed that her ex-husband was seeking sole custody of their two sons. She also alleged that the last time she saw them was toward the end of 2025.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Ned Nwoko's video

Here are comments below:

@i_am_ella1245 reacted:

"Why can’t this man just let their mother have access to her own kids ?like this isn’t right at all. Anyway what do I know."

@bammycrest shared:

"God bless you Sir and happy birthday to ur cute boys may they continue to grow up in wisdom and love for God."

@wehyeeselmah stated:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Queen, her excellency Queen."

@cham.olimatou_99 wrote:

"Happy birthday Regina’s boys."

@mishel5913 commented:

"They look good thou, happy birthday Gina’s boys."

@ truth151515 reacted:

"Father of the year.. if Ned can do this for his kids dispite too much responsibility he got,Men stop excuses... kids know nothing if the money that is spent in them but will never forget moments like this ...Happy birthday to Moon n KC may our faithful Lord bless them n feel every gap in their lives."

Ned Nwoko attends son's award in school

Legit.ng had reported that Ned Nwoko had shared a heartwarming video of his visit to his son's school, where he attended the young boy's award ceremony.

In the clip, the child was seen stepping out of a car while holding his father's hand as they made their way into the event.

Many viewers paid close attention to the boy's expression and behavior during the ceremony, with several making a special request to the politician.

Source: Legit.ng