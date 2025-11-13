Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made some serious allegations against her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko

In a recent statement on social media, the mother of two opened up about how she allegedly got pregnant for the senator at the age of 17

Speaking further, she revealed how she was able to handle the situation at that age without her mother’s knowledge

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has revealed more details about her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

While thanking Omoyele Sowore for his support, she mentioned that her husband's adversary is now on her side, which makes her sad, but she loves and appreciates it.

Regina Daniels drops new allegations claims against Ned Nwoko amid their marital clash. Credit: @regina.daniels

Daniels revealed that she became pregnant with Ned's child, which explains the hasty marriage, but had to abort it without her mother's consent, with the help of her friend, Ann, whom Ned now despises.

“Thank you so much, sir! My now ex-husband’s worst enemy is now fighting beside me. It’s sad, but I love and appreciate it!

“Sir, let’s also have it on record that I was the foolish one, made foolish mistakes and now have to bear the consequences and still stand my ground. I was the foolish one who got pregnant by the madman, hence the quick marriage.

“That’s why he hates the said tiny devilish Ann, because she made me remove it before my mum knew. I’m sorry, everyone, but the man is a goat! Plus, y’all can call me a pained ex that just wants to be free”.

See her post below:

Regina Daniels’ allegations against Ned Nwoko trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

xande_love said:

"This Epa will hear am from this GenZ 🤣🤣🤣… she’s spitting everything."

owenn_clair said:

"Every time she posts, it seems to backfire on her. Wouldn’t it make sense to advise her to stop posting? None of this is helping her situation. She already had an aboortion before, and now people are saying that Ned groomed her? Being with a man like Ned and choosing aboortion shows it wasn’t her first time. I get that some of you want her to tell her side first, but honestly, the information so far only benefits Ned. At least he didn’t force the aboortion; this would’ve been a much bigger issue for him. And cutie once posted about her lover before Ned. Omo these two people have lived a life worth questioning."

shortsnmore_ said:

"Well, I think they are blackmailing her with all they know, so she’s coming out to it say it before they do. Brand wey want scatter go scatter."

_chi_nenye_e said:

"I know say she regret her decisions but we don’t need to no everything nah e don do abeg."

confidence_okoli said:

"No matter what she says online or does, I am solidly beside and behind her !! 💜 type shiii #justiceforregina."

joymark01 said:

"She sef don spoil even before 18yrs 😢imagine sleeping with a man old enough to be ur dad n still aborting baby for him at dt age 😒😒 she is not well trained."

oyin_toh_set said:

"But what did she see in this man at that age tho God will be with her."

weightlossproducts9ja said:

"They can accuse her of lesbianism,and drug addiction, but when she speaks the little tip of an iceberg she's spilling too much? Regina never even began to speak anything. You all leave this girl alone. If Regina Rotten, na Mpa Spoil her."

fankarrey3

"Gina, that man is still the father of your children, at the end of the day, is still going to be you, that man and your kids, whether you're in the marriage or not. Be careful. He needs his position, businesses and connections. You will still benefit one way or the other. Be wise.."

idarajenni said:

"She's using her hand to spill some secrets in case it licks so I understand."

official_vivianlove said:

"Meaning EPA started to sleep with her when she they 16yrs 😭."

extension.ng_backup said:

"Oh rehgy...we can't tell you how to feel, but, If this will make you feel better, we are all here for you."

zubby87968 said:

"So it was not force marriage na ??because this man has been sleeping with you before the so-called marriage."

miss_mahama said:

This whole story doesn’t really add up. If he’s angry with your friend because she helped you have an aboortion, then why call him a bad person? That actually shows he wasn’t in support of the aboortion and genuinely cared for both you and the child. I’m sorry, but in this situation, it seems you made the wrong choice. At 17, you chose to end a pregnancy when the father was willing to take responsibility, marry you, and give you and the baby honor. The more you try to paint him as the bad person, the more it appears he was the one wronged.

elisfashluxe_backup said:

"Our eyes don Dey pain us oo! We don read Taya!"

meldy___ said:

"Just a month and 2wks ago your odogwu got you a huge diamond ring that you were flaunting! What happened under the space of 2wks?"

preety_lizzy said:

"At 17, you follow a grandpa. You are the main problem."

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In a viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels out of love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

