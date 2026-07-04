DJ Chicken recently trended on social media over a disturbing threat to President Tinubu's son, Seyi

The online personality, in a video that has gone viral, made a controversial statement about the president

While DJ Chicken has since taken down the video, it has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling on the authorities to take action

Controversial street entertainer and social media personality DJ Chicken has sparked widespread outrage and calls for his arrest after he shared a video about President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, which has now been removed, DJ Chicken stated that Tinubu cannot win as he issued a disturbing threat against the president's son, Seyi.

Netizens call for action against DJ Chicken over disturbing threat to Seyi Tinubu in viral video. Credit: djchickenkukuruku/seyitinub

Source: Instagram

The viral video captured the online personality dressed in traditional attire, including a white shawl and beaded necklaces.

He made the inflammatory statement directly to the camera during what appeared to be a live session.

The video quickly captured attention, with many Nigerians condemning the remarks as reckless, with several netizens warning that the entertainer could face arrest for making a direct threat.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Tinubu family, the presidency, or security agencies regarding the video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken reacted after reports surfaced online alleging that he was involved in a road traffic accident.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 25, DJ Chicken's solicitors firmly denied the allegations.

DJ Chicken faces criticism over distubing threat to Seti Tinubu. Credit: djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

According to the legal team, their client, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, was never involved in any accident on June 24, 2026.

The viral video of DJ Chicken issuing a threat to Seyi Tinubu is below:

Reactions trail DJ Chicken's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens called for action against the disc jockey. Read the comments below:

AkikaJonathan commented:

"This might be funny to you, but threating to unalive Seyi Tinubu who is the president`s son is a serious one. I hope you have good lawyers for the coming days."

Akinloye Nuel said:

"Imagine, when he gets arrested and reprimanded by DSs he will say it content but he forgot the law can prosecute this even if he call it babalawo stuff. Read "Offence in relation with witchcraft" in the 1999 Nigeria constitution, Section 210 in the Nigerian criminal code act."

techsurrance commented:

"Why use your mouth to put yourself in trouble na illiteracy be this abi na wetin ahh..."

Yadera_1 commented:

"Oya na Even if ant sting am, dem go come carry you Since you no get sense Olodo uprising 101."

DJ Chicken mocks Peller over car crash

Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.

Peller was involved in the crash on Sunday, December 14, after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video in which he expressed delight at the incident, saying he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

Source: Legit.ng