Popular hip-hop singer and rapper Dorseen Broadnax has passed away, leaving her family, friends, and fans mourning her loss

Her family announced her death in a statement, as tributes continue to pour in from fans who remembered her exceptional rapping skills and lasting influence

She is widely regarded as one of the greatest diss rappers and a pioneering figure in the history of hip-hop

The music industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of American hip-hop artist and rapper Doreen Broadnax, popularly known as Sparky D.

The pioneering rapper passed away in July at the age of 61, and her family announced the sad news in a statement shared online.

Reactions as Hip-Hop pioneer Doreen Broadnax dies at 61, family, fans mourn. Photo credit@sparkyd

Source: Instagram

The music star was widely known for her battle rap skills during the early years of her career. In 1984, she released the diss track Sparky's Turn (Roxanne You're Through) in response to 14-year-old rapper Roxanne Shanté's Roxanne's Revenge.

The song reportedly sold more than 300,000 copies within days of its release and later earned a gold certification.

Sparky D's battle with addiction

Despite her success, Sparky D struggled with addiction, which had a significant impact on both her personal life and career.

In a past interview, the singer revealed that she had survived domestic abuse, battled substance addiction, and, at one point in her life, worked as a call girl.

Fans mourn hip-hop pioneer Doreen Broadnax after her. Photo credit@sparkyd

Source: Instagram

Her life story later inspired elements of the Netflix film Roxanne, Roxanne.

After overcoming her addiction, Sparky D embraced Christianity and reconnected with her faith. She left secular music behind to focus on gospel rap and won the Gospel Choice Award in 2007 for her song This Is for the Church.

In her later years, she devoted herself to performing gospel hip-hop and speaking about faith, healing, and relationships until her passing.

Here is the Instagram post announcing Sparky D's death:

Fans react to Sparky D's demise

Here are some of the comments below:

@djmzatown commented:

"My condolences to everyone whose life was touched by her. Today is a sad day. I'm truly thankful for the lessons, wisdom, and love you shared with me. Thank you for paving the way and leaving a legacy that will never be forgotten. Take your rest, my sister. Rest in peace, Sparky D. A true legend in the music game. Your influence, your voice, and your impact will continue to inspire generations. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Power, Queen."

@beniciaburke reacted:

"My Condolences to her Family Friends and Fans and everyone else."

@djkidtree shared:

"Met her in the airport. She was mad cool. Glad I saw her documentary. She will be missed."

@classyqboogie said:

"Rest well, Sparky D."

@troopdog1971 shared:

"My condolences to her family and friends."

@nutty.nut.3910 wrote:

"She used to battle the real rock sand 98.7, point kiss f m saturday master mix."

Grammy Award winner Talay Riley dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35. Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot. Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

Source: Legit.ng