Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan called out Rita Daniels over Regina’s marriage to Ned Nwoko

The VDM accused Regina’s mother of pushing her into the union because of her wealth

Drama unfolded as Rita Daniels fired back, claiming her daughter funded Ned’s campaign

Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, has slammed actress and producer Rita Daniels, the mother of Nollywood star Regina Daniels.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram page, VDM berated Rita Daniels for allegedly being the reason her daughter got married to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, at such a young age.

He said:

“Rita Daniels pushed her daughter into that marriage because of money. Regina was just 19 then; she didn’t even explore her youth before being handed over to a man old enough to be her father.”

VeryDarkMan calls out Rita Daniels over Regina’s marriage to Ned Nwoko. Photos: Rita Daniel, VDM.

Source: Instagram

The social critic accused the actress of being overly materialistic and claimed she was more interested in her daughter’s financial elevation than her happiness.

The latest controversy comes amid what social media users have now dubbed “Season 2” of the alleged marital crisis between Regina and Ned Nwoko.

Rita Daniels had earlier blasted the Delta-born politician for reportedly arresting her son Sammy and daughter, accusing her in-law of behaving “like a madman.”

She defended her daughter’s marriage and even claimed that Regina had financially supported Ned Nwoko’s political campaign.

She said:

“My daughter didn’t marry Ned because of money. It was Ned who married Regina because of her fame. He is broke; Regina gave him $50,000 for his election — that’s about ₦72 million.”

Responding swiftly, VDM dragged Rita Daniels again, insisting that she should take responsibility for whatever her daughter is going through.

He said:

“Rita Daniels is the reason Regina is suffering now. She didn’t let her daughter live her life. She sold her off because she saw Ned’s billions. Now she’s crying foul. Regina still loves Ned; I can see it. But she’s a victim — a victim of her mother’s decisions,” he concluded.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

pro_lifestylew:

"I saw all this coming.. This was the plan from start oh. Justice for Ned.. That man dey go through a lot right now. People way don cash out as much as they need to move forward..

@___aje____;

"Regina don help Ned, Ned too don help Regina too «They don help each other»😒 If they want to slipt then that’s on them"

@khreex_:

"That’s why I am indifferent about this guy… One day he’s making sense and another day he’s talking"

@shade_zuf:

"VDM learned how to shut up a little bit, especially about family matters. Yours has been too much also"

Regina Daniels accuses Ned Nwoko of domestic violence. Photo: @reginadaniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels makes bold claim in video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels, mother of Regina Daniels, continued to make waves following videos of her speaking about her son-in-law, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Rita alleged that Ned Nwoko gave money to the police to beat her children after their arrest.

She alleged that her son, Sammy, was still in detention as she called on Nigerians to come to her rescue.

Source: Legit.ng