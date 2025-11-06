Charly Boy has reacted to the ongoing crisis between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko

In his video, he criticized the politician, pointing out what he believes he is doing wrong in the midst of the situation

Fans agreed with Charly Boy's views on the politician and the marriage crisis, sharing their own opinions as well

Nigerian activist and singer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has waded into the marriage crisis between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko.

The estranged couple has faced difficulties this year, with the actress publicly crying for help twice due to domestic violence.

Regina Daniels’ siblings have also released several videos about the alleged injustice their sister is facing, and many celebrities have tried to wade into their marital problem.

In a video, Area Fada criticised Ned Nwoko for allowing the crisis to spill onto social media.

According to him, "he should have kept his dirty and smelly boxers under his bed."

Charly Boy added that Nigerians don’t care about what happens in his home and advised him to behave like an elder.

Charly Boy gives Ned Nwoko names

Charly Boy also called out Ned Nwoko in his video, referring to him as an "ancestor who married his grandchild" and a "man with a giraffe neck."

He further labeled him a “weak ancestor” and a "dangerous narcissist." Area Fada emphasized that, as an elder, Ned Nwoko should know better.

Charly Boy, sharing his own experience, noted that a man who marries more than one wife should expect plenty of challenges.

Having been married for over 45 years, he explained that marriage is about management. He concluded by saying that the current situation reveals that weak and foolish people are in positions of authority.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Charly Boy's video

Netizen reacted after seeing the video made by the controversial singer about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko. Many agreed with his utterance about the actress and her family. Here are comments below:

@faithsifarcs commented:

"I just love it when men speak so much sense like how would a leader not speak words of wisdom? Ehii."

@ anita_chummy shared:

"Na your papa born you, na man you be."

@gmg_of_life wrote:

"You na Gran father now your wisdom dey flow like water. No mind dem."

@vickyedes32 reacted:

"Omo wisdom full this video How do we get here? Wen the worst of us lead the best of us."

@simpleladyprecious shared:

"Pa Ned nwaoko come and listen to an advice from our legend."

@onyerinma001 said:

"Them no dey sell wisdom for boutique deep."

