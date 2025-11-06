Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Regina Daniels: Charly Boy Weighs In, Blasts Ned Nwoko, Gives Him New Name, “Keep Una Dirty Boxer”
Celebrities

Regina Daniels: Charly Boy Weighs In, Blasts Ned Nwoko, Gives Him New Name, “Keep Una Dirty Boxer”

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • Charly Boy has reacted to the ongoing crisis between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko
  • In his video, he criticized the politician, pointing out what he believes he is doing wrong in the midst of the situation
  • Fans agreed with Charly Boy's views on the politician and the marriage crisis, sharing their own opinions as well

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Nigerian activist and singer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has waded into the marriage crisis between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko.

The estranged couple has faced difficulties this year, with the actress publicly crying for help twice due to domestic violence.

Charly Boy reacts to Regina Daniels' mariage crisis, disge advice
Fans react to Charly Boy's video about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@areafada1/@ergina.daniels
Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels’ siblings have also released several videos about the alleged injustice their sister is facing, and many celebrities have tried to wade into their marital problem.

In a video, Area Fada criticised Ned Nwoko for allowing the crisis to spill onto social media.

Read also

Regina Daniels unfollows Ned Nwoko on Instagram, deletes his photos and videos from her account

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, "he should have kept his dirty and smelly boxers under his bed."

Charly Boy added that Nigerians don’t care about what happens in his home and advised him to behave like an elder.

Charly Boy reacts to Regina Daniels' marriage crisis, dish advice
Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko continues to trend over marriage crisis. Photo credit@regina.daniels
Source: Instagram

Charly Boy gives Ned Nwoko names

Charly Boy also called out Ned Nwoko in his video, referring to him as an "ancestor who married his grandchild" and a "man with a giraffe neck."

He further labeled him a “weak ancestor” and a "dangerous narcissist." Area Fada emphasized that, as an elder, Ned Nwoko should know better.

Charly Boy, sharing his own experience, noted that a man who marries more than one wife should expect plenty of challenges.

Having been married for over 45 years, he explained that marriage is about management. He concluded by saying that the current situation reveals that weak and foolish people are in positions of authority.

Read also

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina Daniels despite having five wives, old video trends

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Charly Boy's video

Netizen reacted after seeing the video made by the controversial singer about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko. Many agreed with his utterance about the actress and her family. Here are comments below:

@faithsifarcs commented:

"I just love it when men speak so much sense like how would a leader not speak words of wisdom? Ehii."

@ anita_chummy shared:

"Na your papa born you, na man you be."

@gmg_of_life wrote:

"You na Gran father now your wisdom dey flow like water. No mind dem."

@vickyedes32 reacted:

"Omo wisdom full this video How do we get here? Wen the worst of us lead the best of us."

@simpleladyprecious shared:

"Pa Ned nwaoko come and listen to an advice from our legend."

@onyerinma001 said:

"Them no dey sell wisdom for boutique deep."

Charly Boy hunts for wife for son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Charly Boy had showed concern for his son, who was not married.

Read also

Ned Nwoko breaks silence amid claims Regina Daniels borrowed him N71m, her siblings' alleged arrest

He posted an advertisement for his handsome son and shared the reason the young needed a wife.

Charly Boy highlighted his son's impressive profile and listed the qualities of the ladies who should apply. The singer also shared his son's pictures and issued a stern warning to applicants.

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: