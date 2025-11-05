Actress Angela Okorie has reacted to the tension in her colleague Regina Daniels' marriage to Ned Nwoko

Angela Okorie, in a shocking twist, threw her weight behind Regina Daniels by sending a message to the actress

Angela Okorie's show of support for Regina Daniels, despite their past differences, has generated reactions online

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has joined the list of celebrities in the entertainment industry who have thrown their weight behind her colleague Regina Daniels amid the tension in her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

Like Mercy Johnson, who spoke up for Regina, Angela ignored her past differences with the mother of two and drummed support for her.

Reacting to a post about Regina's marriage on Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop's Instagram page, Angela sent a message to her colleague, writing:

"Chaii Justice for my baby Gina, we love you regardless."

Angela Okorie and Regina Daniels' past history

Recall that in June 2020, Angela and Regina were caught up in a heated exchange over Mercy Johnson.

The exchange escalated when Angela accused Regina of marrying for wealth.

She said, “You married a man who is supposed to be your great-grandfather,” while also stating, “It is the only reason Daniel feels she can disrespect her.”

Regina also fired back as the drama went on for days on social media.

Angela would later tender an apology to Ned Nwoko and Mercy Johnson.

A screenshot of Angela Okorie's post supporting Regina Daniels is below:

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's support for Regina Daniels

The unexpected support from Angela has stirred reactions, with many social media users applauding the actress.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

edeh_cynthia.393 said:

"Legit queen has a good and pure heart I love her for that."

sonia89123 commented:

"After everything Regina did to her oo.. matter wen no concern Regina she put am for her head… thank you legit queen."

shinebrightmoonchild said:

"Tables do turn y'all tomorrow is pregnant."

official_stellzchi said:

"Na only me Dey see and feel the mockery in her comment ?"

estypius said:

"Thank you @realangelaokorie . God bless you. Pls let's help her get the justice she needs. A win for one is a win for all."

louismike17 wrote:

"Na who no know her go take that comment serious."

lush_debillionaire said:

"From laughing at her to coming to form yeye sympathy Angela abeg rest

1796.dave reacted:

"Angela heart is pure same her mum heart is pure too Dey don they carry something for heart @realangelaokorie love you more."

preshdiamond_officials said:

"Angela have a good soul. Imagine after oppressing her with same man in a matter that doesn’t concern you, now table turn after months same man is oppressing you and she’s giving her voice with others."

originalpashy87 wrote:

"Normally angela no get time for beefing,yes she fit give u gbasgbos talk am ,how e be her for body person like her no Sabi pretend,d reason,I love her."

Angela Okorie taunts Regina Daniels

Legit.ng previously reported that Angela Okorie spoke out amid the controversy surrounding Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko's marriage.

Regina appeared surrounded by security personnel as she tearfully expressed that she could no longer handle the situation in her marriage.

Angela took to her Instagram story to respond to online users who began tagging her in the controversy.

