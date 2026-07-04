Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has announced that the civil servants in his state will be getting a permanent 13th-month salary

The governor's memo to institutionalise the payment was approved by the state executive council in Asaba, the state capital, on Friday, July 3

The announcement has started generating reactions from Nigerians, who commended Governor Oborevwori for the gesture

The Delta State Executive Council, chaired by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced the approval of the institutionalisation of the 13th-month salary for civil servants in the state.

At the same time, the governor also announced plans to recruit more teachers into public secondary schools and equip the technical colleges, adding that the moves were part of his administration's measures to strengthen the welfare of workers and improve the state's education sector.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori announces permanent 13th-month salaries for workers Photo Credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Twitter

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Charles Aniagwu, the state commissioner for works (rural roads) and public information, disclosed that the governor's memo was approved by the council, which is to make the payment for the 13th-month salary a permanent statutory benefit for the civil servants.

Aniagwu further explained that the approval would lead to the presentation of an executive bill that would be transmitted to the Delta State House of Assembly for legislative endorsement.

Tribune reported that the commissioner explained that the essence of the move was to ensure that the payment of the 13th-month salary was not based on the discretion of any succeeding administration but to make it the entitlement of the workers in the state.

Reactions as Oborevwori announces permanent 13th-month salary

The report, which was shared on the official social media page of the state government, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Isima Sunday said the move was commendable:

"This is a commendable step. Institutionalising the 13th Month Salary gives workers greater confidence and financial security. Hoping these other approvals are implemented efficiently for the benefit of all Deltans."

Nigerians react as Sheriff Oborevwori announces 13th-month salary for workers Photo Credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Facebook

MrCreative Chukwueze spoke on the importance of consistent welfare for workers:

"Great news for Delta State workers! Consistent welfare, improved healthcare, better education, and transportation are all key to sustainable development. Wishing the government success in delivering on these commitments."

Orogodo Kingsley expressed surprise about the action of the governor:

"Wow, this is commendable. I also heard the exco approved the purchase of CNG buses; this will help reduce the cost of transportation in the capital and Warri axis. I'm sure in the future other cities and towns in the state will have these vehicles too."

Onajite Malcolm Tagbarha commended Governor Oborevwori for the decision:

"Governor Sheriff Oborevwori continues to demonstrate that people-centred governance is about action, not promises. Institutionalising the 13th-month salary while investing in education, healthcare, and transportation is a bold commitment to workers' welfare and sustainable development. Delta State is moving forward with purpose."

You can read more reactions on Facebook here:

FG takes action on aircraft drama in Delta

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dunamis International Gospel Centre was reportedly linked as the owner of the aircraft that suddenly landed on a concrete road under construction in Ogwashi-Uku, around Asaba, the Delta state capital, on Wednesday, June 10.

Sources privy to the investigation disclosed that the NCAA had been able to establish the country where the aircraft was first registered, while mentioning the aviation rules it violated.

The sources further explained that the pilot was arrested for violating the age limit to fly an aircraft in Nigeria, and the infraction was expected to be taken to court soon.

Source: Legit.ng