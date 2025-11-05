Content creator GehGeh has reacted to the ongoing crisis in Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage

He shared a video in which he flaunts the certificate he was about to present to Ned Nwoko as a graduate of his university

GehGeh also revealed the name of the department from which Ned Nwoko graduated at the university

Social media financial expert Emmanuel Obruste, better known as GehGeh, has shared a video showing the certificate he was going to waybill to Ned Nwoko amid the ongoing crisis in his marriage to Regina Daniels.

A few days ago, Regina Daniels publicly expressed her distress for the second time, detailing the ordeal she and her family are going through.

Fans react to GehGeh's video as he awards certificate to Ned Nwoko.

The actress and her brother have since been sharing videos criticizing Ned Nwoko over the reported arrest of Sammy West, Regina’s brother.

In his video, GehGeh jokingly referred to Ned Nwoko as a graduate of his university, pointing out that many people don't know the politician attended his school.

GehGeh then showed the certificate he was planning to send to Ned Nwoko, mentioning that he was at a logistics office to waybill it to the politician.

GehGeh names department Ned Nwoko graduated from

GehGeh also shared that Ned Nwoko had completed studies in the Department of Economics, Business, and Applied Wickedness, congratulating him on his "outstanding academic achievement."

Fans advise GehGeh over video about Ned Nwoko.

He sent a warning to women and said they should be careful when they want to get married. Accoeding to him, they should ensure that they ask for the name of the university he graduated from.

Fans react to GehGeh's video about Ned Nwoko

Reactions to the content creator's video have been mixed. Many viewers found the gesture humorous and joked about enrolling in his "University of Wisdom and Understanding."

However, some cautioned him about the video, warning that he might face legal consequences due to the nature of his joke.

See the video here:

How fans reracted to GehGeh's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator, GehGeh about Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels' estranged husband. Many fans of the the actress shared their take on what GehGeh did. Here are some coemmnets about it below:

@ar_mah_rah shared:

"If you dey waka u go dey look back o make ehn no come pick you."

@kheelskezz_fx reacted:

"Do you believe he can sue you for what you just did."

@cjviolinist shared:

"Na “wickness” Dey the certificate oo… prof sef dey do typographical error ."

@sweet_reinee wrote:

"How much be Una school fees? I wan enroll my brother."

@xtrapppp said:

"Congrats sir."

@rich_bn45 commented:

"And e go still shock us now if this really gets to ned and ned con do him own video of appreciation."

