CAF has sent a message to Morocco after reaching the quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Atlas Lions beat co-hosts Canada 3-0 to advance to their second consecutive quarter-final

They will face the winner of the other Round of 16 fixture between France and Paraguay in the next game

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has applauded Morocco after they reached the World Cup quarter-final in consecutive tournaments.

Morocco defeated co-hosts Canada 3-0 in their Round of 16 fixture thanks Azzedine Ounahi’s brace and Soufiane Rahimi’s strike to advance to the last eight.

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice to help Morocco beat Canada. Photo by Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

Canada started on the front foot, but Morocco’s quality and experience helped them stay patient and exploit the co-hosts weaknesses in transition.

The Atlas Lions will face the winner of the Round of 16 tie between France and Paraguay, but will do so without Ismael Saibari who suffered a hamstring injury.

CAF sends message to Morocco

CAF shared a post on their official X page to celebrate the Atlas Lions’ historic achievement of reaching back-to-back World Cup quarter-final.

They became the first African nation to achieve this feat and are on course to match their best finish of a semi-final achieved at the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng