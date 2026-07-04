Faithia Balogun has opened up about reconciliation rumours surrounding her and her ex-husband, Saidi Balogun

The two have been seen in videos promoting the actress’s movie Efunroye , which has led to speculation about their relationship

She also sent a message to her online in-laws, who have been praying for her reconciliation with the actor

Nollywood actress Faithia Balogun has finally addressed the question many of her fans have been asking about her relationship with her ex-husband, Saidi Balogun.

The two actors have recently been seen dancing together and promoting Faithia's movie, Efunroye, prompting speculation that they may have reconciled.

Reactions trail Faithia Balogun's utterance as he speaks about reconciliation with Saidi Balogun. Photo credit@faithiabalogun/@saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a recent interview, Faithia was asked about her relationship with the actor.

She began by thanking her "online in-laws" for the love and support they have shown her and her family over the years.

Faithia Balogun speaks on Saidi Balogun

According to the actress, public interest in her relationship with Saidi Balogun predates social media, and discussions about their personal lives have continued online over the years.

She described herself as a very private person who prefers not to share details of her personal life with the public.

Faithia Balogun speaks about her relationship with her ex-husband. Photo credit@faihtiabaolgun

Source: Instagram

Faithia stated that there is no animosity between her and Saidi Balogun, stressing that they are on good terms and living in harmony.

She added that, as adults, people should simply accept what they see from the two of them on social media without making assumptions.

"Even before social media existed, people were talking about our issue. When social media came, the discussions continued. I want to appreciate all my online in-laws for the love they have shown my family. I am a very private person, so I don't bring all my issues to social media. There is nothing anyone can do; people will always talk. We are at peace, there is no beef, and there is no conflict in my family. Whatever you see us doing as adults, just continue to support us. To all my online in-laws, I love you so much. There is no beef or fight; we are all at peace."

Faithia has remained involved in the lives of Saidi Balogun's children, including those who are not biologically hers. Following the death of the actor's daughter, the actress paid tribute to the late young woman with an emotional social media post.

She has also continued to celebrate Saidi Balogun's son on special occasions.

Watch the Instagram video of Faithia Balogun speaking about Saidi Balogun below:

Reactions trail Faithia Willima's interview

Here are the comments below:

@ ayomidealan wrote:

"I love this woman so much."

@oladokun3150 said:

"Periooood ansd na so."

Saidi Balogun, Fathia's son, Khalid play game

Legit.ng had reported that Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams' son, Khalid, were sighted playing a fun game on social media.

In the clip, Khalid was almost slapping his father as they shadow-slapped each other. The young man also played the game with his friends, as seen in the recording.

Social media users reacted to what the young man almost did to his father. They shared their take on the game being played by the father and son.

Source: Legit.ng