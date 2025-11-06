Regina Daniels' best friend, Mercy Johnson, has shown support for her amid her brother's arrest

In a video making the rounds, the actress is seen in the company of some police officers as she speaks about her visit

Fans shared their observations after watching the video, slamming Ned Nwoko for the ongoing situation affecting Regina and her family

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has continued to show her support for her colleague Regina Daniels amid the arrest of Regina’s brother, Sammy.

The young singer was arrested, with videos and pictures of him in detention surfacing online.

Fans react to video of Mercy Johnson supporting Regina Daniels. Photo credit@reginadaniels/@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

His other brother cried out, stating that Sammy had been charged to court and would remain in prison until November 28.

Amid the drama, a video surfaced of Mercy Johnson visiting various police stations in search of Sammy.

In the clip, she mentioned that she was heading to the FCT Police Command to check on Sammy, explaining that the music star was not at the police station she had just visited.

She was accompanied by some police officers, who were heard whispering to her in the background.

Regina Daniels reacts to Mercy Johnson’s support

In her reaction, Regina Daniels expressed gratitude to her best friend for her love and unwavering support

Fans support Regina Daniels over Mercy Johnson's video. Photo credit@reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

She referred to Mercy Johnson as "mama" and prayed that God would continue to bless the actress, sharing love emojis in her post.

Regina Daniels gives support among colleagues

Recall that a few months ago, when Mercy Johnson had a conflict with fellow actress Angela Okorie, Regina Daniels also showed her support for Mercy, lashing out at Angela in a series of posts.

Regina warned Angela to stay away from Mercy’s case. However, the two actresses later reconciled, and Angela Okorie has since shown support to Regina Daniels regarding her family and marriage crisis.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Mercy Johnson's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Mercy Johnson visiting different police stations over the arrest of her friend's brother. Many praised her for being a good friend and shared their observation about her look in the video. Here are comments below:

@uccie_standard reacted:

"Support. Kaii, just pray to have the gift of human being and also be that gift to others. If there’s someone you love dont wait till they’re in trouble."

@princessdivvy commented:

"After all of this and he expects her to return to the marriage how some men and sense."

@royally_satin shared:

"Epa shouldn't stress our Aunty Mercy J ooo."

@roselinenuel_ wrote:

"There is more to this than what the eyes can see o!! Hmmm, I’ve never seen this kind of thing before o, is marriage now a secret society."

@cookie__xx___ shared:

"Na by force to marry? Now that you Abeg embarrassed her and arrested her brother and family members how do you want her to come back to you?"

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani. The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Source: Legit.ng