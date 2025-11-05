Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson made the frontline of blogs as she spoke up for her colleague and friend Regina Daniels

Recall that the mum of two has been in a series of back-and-forths with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, who recently arrested her brother, Sammy

Mercy, for the first time since the online saga, called for the release of Sammy as she condemned the senator’s actions

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie has spoken out in defence of her colleague Regina Daniels amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband, Ned Nwoko, and the reported arrest of colleague’s brother.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mercy, known to be a close associate of the mum of two, expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.

Mercy Johnson stands by Regina Daniels as Ned saga unfolds. Credit: @mercyjohnson, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“The worst form of injustice is pretended justice... A child was arrested, no one can or has been allowed to see him for 2 days, he was flown from Lagos to Abuja and is allegedly being taken to court from the airport... How did we get here? Nigeria... Wow. #whereissamuel #freesamuelojeagwu.”

See her post below:

Mercy Johnson’s post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jux_jenni7 said:

"#justiceforochanya pls let us finish with one."

kween_ciana4 said:

"Abeg rest 😂😂😂😂."

miracleokezie said:

"Regina go meet ur husband and not this online stuffs…… He said until you return to him right? Go home and let see his next move and from there if you aren’t interested in the marriage again hen file for a divorce. Abi e get wetin una no Dey tell us?😒"

joyanohobi said:

"Isn't it this same Ned you people used to silence Angela legit Queen. A whole stubborn Angela came out to apologise. Woah."

vheeny_ said:

"This shouldn't just be a movement. Them suppose arrest Epa for wrong use of power."

iam_dark_wolf said:

"Some people are unbothered about how crazy Nigeria is, until Nigeria happens to them or someone close to them. then, they would ask “how did we get here”. Una never see anything."

im_presh3004 said:

"Marriage no be by force."

justdanza.4 said:

I’m not a fan of Regina or ned but if this was a functioning society Regina will be the one smiling to the bank. Arresting someone for nothing is crazy. Really a form of injustice

iamprinzsheddy said:

A child? Sammy a child? Who cautioned him when he was abusing the man on the internet? Huh

bimlaj said:

"You've spoken well."

mzjessyfab said:

"Why fly him from Lagos to Abuja? He kee person, this country self, so Sammy shouldn’t defend his sister again or what, papa Ned marriage is not by force, even people wey Dey madly I love Dey leave each other, free the young man abeg.."

maryanny.3 said:

"Why are people saying "family matters" so because he defended his sister from being harmed he deserves to rot in jail?"

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

Source: Legit.ng