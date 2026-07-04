Group Slams Sowore Over Remarks Against DSS, ‘Kuje Prison Not Hotel’

The Centre for Public Integrity criticised Sowore for continuing to attack the DSS despite what it described as significant reforms under the agency's current leadership

The group recalled Sowore's prolonged detention and restricted movement under the Buhari administration, contrasting it with the freedom he now enjoys

CPI condemned Sowore's reported description of security operatives as 'stupid' and 'criminal,' and questioned his political ambitions and role in the AAC

The Centre for Public Integrity (CPI) has publicly rebuked activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, accusing him of unfairly targeting the Department of State Services (DSS) despite what the group characterised as measurable improvements in the agency's conduct.

In a statement signed by its representative, Comrade Job Samuel Danfulani, the CPI argued that Sowore's continued criticism of the DSS is inconsistent with his current situation, pointing out that he now moves freely and participates openly in public life under the agency's present leadership.

The Centre for Public Integrity has rebuked Omoyele Sowore for his continuous attacks on the Department of State Services. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore

Source: Twitter

The group brought up Sowore's arrest on August 3, 2019, during former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, which followed his organisation of the #RevolutionNow protests.

It noted that, despite meeting his bail conditions at the time, he was held in DSS custody for over four months and was subsequently rearrested inside an Abuja courtroom, with restrictions on his movement lasting for an extended period.

"It is highly ironic that Sowore, who was once subjected to prolonged detention and restricted movement, now moves freely from one event to another, fully enjoying the democratic space, yet continues to attack the same institution," Danfulani said.

The CPI attributed the change in circumstances to the leadership of DSS Director-General Oluwatosin Ajayi, whom the group credited with steering the agency towards greater professionalism.

It also claimed the DSS has received positive recognition from judicial stakeholders and other observers.

The organisation went further, alleging that Sowore's persistent criticism of state institutions serves the interests of foreign organisations intent on destabilising Nigeria.

"We cannot keep quiet when critical government institutions are intentionally blackmailed to satisfy the ego of one man," the statement read.

The group also condemned Sowore's reported characterisation of security operatives as "stupid" and "criminal," describing the remarks as disrespectful to personnel who risk their lives in service.

On Sowore's complaints about his past detention conditions, including claims that he was held with inmates suffering from tuberculosis, Danfulani was dismissive.

"Kuje prison is not a hotel. A correctional facility is meant for detention, not luxury," he said.

The CPI additionally questioned Sowore's political track record, alleging that his presidential bids have failed to attract broad support, and accused him of launching attacks on opposition figures such as Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

The group also alleged that Sowore holds multiple leadership positions within the African Action Congress (AAC), claiming the party operates as his personal political vehicle.

The CPI closed its statement by calling on Nigerians to back the DSS, the military, and the police as they carry out their constitutional mandate of protecting lives and maintaining national security.

Source: Legit.ng