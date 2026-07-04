President Bola Tinubu's Special Investigator, Jim Obaze, has called for the prosecution of the late President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-SGF Boss Mustapha in the $6.2 million CBN fraud case

Obaze emphasised that all involved in the fraud, rather than only the former governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, should face charges along with them

The special investigation also made the claim of negligence, which rose as CBN officials facilitated the unlawful withdrawal amid official denials

Jim Obaze, the special investigator who was engaged by President Bola Tinubu, has called for the prosecution of the late President Muhammadu Buhari and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, citing an allegation of an unlawful withdrawal of $6.2 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Obaze made the claim while testifying in the ongoing trial of the immediate past governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, over the allegation of fraud and other charges. He explained that the late president and Mustapha should be prosecuted along with Emefiele.

President Bola Tinubu's private investigator calls for prosecution of late Muhammadu Buhari Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Who is prosecuting Emefiele?

The former CBN governor is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama on 20 counts, which border on alleged conspiracy, fraud and abuse of office.

Obaze's statement reads in part:

“For actions and inactions, Buhari ought to be charged along with Emefiele in this $6.2m fraud, even if posthumously, since national honours are given posthumously.

“As for Boss Mustapha, as far as I am concerned, he denied to me that he signed the documents from his office, which initiated the request for the $6.2m and led to the release of the amount to a person who claimed to be a staff member of his office."

He further explained that whatever Emefiele is going through in terms of prosecution should be done to the late former president, Mustapha, Maishanu and all the former board members of the apex bank under Emefiele. He expressed optimism that they will all be docked like Emefiele.

How Tinubu's private investigator probed Emefiele

The president's special investigator flipped through the documents that were related to the withdrawal of the money, which were shown to him by Rotimi Oyedepo, the prosecuting lawyer. He then dismissed the denial of the presidency and Mustapha of their involvement in the fraud allegation.

At the same time, Obaze suggested that the manager of the CBN branch in Abuja was at fault, adding that the money was released without due diligence being carried out.

The witness urged the court to order the arrest and prosecution of Jibril Abubakar, who collected the fund on the purported authority of the SGF office, and Bashirudeen Maishanu, a current staff member of the CBN, who claimed to be one of those who stole the money and refunded $856,500 to the special investigation panel, which has since been deposited with the CBN.

President Bola Tinubu's private investigator testifies in court against Godwin Emefiele Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Emefiele Leave Kuje Prison As Fresh Allegations Emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the embattled former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele has met his N300 million bail condition and left the Kuje prison

Justice Hamza Mu’auz of the federal high court in Maitama granted the bail of N300 million and two sureties with landed properties in Maitama to the ex-CBN governor

On Saturday morning, his release from Kuje's prison was confirmed by Adamu Duza, the spokesperson of the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja

Source: Legit.ng