Social media activist Verydarkman has shown that he is never tired of fighting and calling some popular celebrities in Nigeria

Iyabo Ojo and her lover, Paulo Okoye, billionaire businessman Obi Cubana, and a few others were victims of calls outs, allegations, insults, and disrespect from the controversial TikToker

In this article, Legit.ng presents five celebrities Verydarkman has insulted and called out on social media

Controversial TikToker, Vincent Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman, seemed to enjoy lashing at people and involving himself in trending topics. He has repeated called out some celebrities, and he goes about it without apology.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has suffered in the hands of Verydarkman as almost every move of the actress has been hugely criticised by the activist. A few people tried to step into their feud, but Verydarkman made some of them his enemy as well.

Legit.ng presents some celebrities Verydarkman has fought with on social media in the last couple of years

1. Iyabo Ojo

Verdyarkman and Iyabo Ojo have been on each other's jaguar for quite a while now. There is hardly any move Ojo makes that will not be hugely criticised by Verydarkman. It started from calling out the actress over Mohbad's case. Verydarkman believed the mother of two knows some truth which she has been hiding from the public. In 2023 the activist called Ojo ignorant for the way she handled late Mohbad's case. He also accused the movie star of not recognizing the boy on dreads who announced Mohbad's death.

Verydarkman continued his calling out spree in 2024. He still insisted Ojo knows some truth, despite the fact that she had backed off Mohbad's case because of the series of controversy surrounding it.

Aside calling her out for late Mohbad's case, Verydarkman picked on Iyabo Ojo for joining some viral challenges. The entrepreneur had jumped on the 12345678 challenge, where she exposed her chest. Verydarkman thoroughly schooled her on how mothers were supposed to behave. He noted that the actress has been insulting his mother, yet she can't be a role model to the youths.

The controversial activist also dragged Ojo during Davido's wedding. He claimed she wasn't invited to the wedding ceremony but the reception. Ojo had to show proof of her invitation and chat with Davido's sister about the wedding.

2. Paulo Okoye

Vincent Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman, also involved music entrepreneur, Paulo Okoye in his feud with Iyabo Ojo.

After Verydarkman called out Ojo for gate crashing at Davido's wedding, Paulo tried to step in by telling the activist to respect his lover. However, Verydarkman also dragged him as well.

He told him that his money does not move him and warned him to stay off his beef with the Nollywood actress so that he wouldn't be disrespected.

Paulo on the other hand tagged Davido, Tunde Ednut, Cubana Chief priest to choose between him and the activist.

3. Obi Cubana

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, was also dragged into Verydarkman and Iyabo Ojo's feud.

The businessman had tried to weigh in on the beef between the activist and the actress. Obi Cubana blamed blogs for enabling Verydarkman to disrespect his elders. He asked them to stop. However, his post which was shared on his Instagram story didn't go down well with the activist, who took him to the gallows instantly.

Verydarkman claimed the nightlife king had done nothing tangible for the youths in Nigeria, but threw money around for online validation.

4. Blessing CEO

Self acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, is another celebrity, who has had a back and forth with Verydarkman.

The two have exchanged words publicly and, at a point, they threatened each other.

Verydarkman once trolled Blessing CEO after she was called out by a tattoo artist over debt.

He released a song to mock the relationship expert. He also took a swipe at her for going under the knife. At a point, Blessing CEO also had to pay him back with his own coin. She mocked him when he was jailed.

5. Ashmusy

Social media influencer, Amarchi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, also faced the fiery dart of the controversial social media activist, Verydarkman.

The activist had dragged Ashmusy for defrauding a man. He ensured the influencer never had rest until she refunded the N1 million she collected from the man.

Verydarkman bragged after Ashmusy refunded the money, he said that he will continue to taunt fraudsters until they all stop their ungodly act.

Verydarkman exposes Dammy Krane

Legit.ng had reported that the social media activist had made a video to share his encounter with Dammy Krane in prison after he paid him a visit.

In the recording, he said that he took cash to him and the singer was behaving in a funny way towards him.

He also told Dammy Krane that he was ready to assist him in his case against Davido and what Dammy Krane told him was surprising.

