Verydarkman has resumed calling out Iyabo Ojo after she joined the 12345678 challenge and displayed her chest

In the video, the activist criticised the way she dressed to make the challenge and noted that mothers are supposed to be good examples

His video sparked reactions from fans, who disagreed with him as they blasted him in the comment section

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the latest video made by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

The mother of two had joined the 12345678 challenge and posted it on her social media.

Reacting to the clip, Verydarkman slammed the actress for not setting good examples to the youths, despite calling herself Gen Z mami Z.

According to him, she had exposed too much from her chest, as he noted that there was supposed to be a limit to all she does.

Verydarkman calls Iyabo Ojo new name

In the recording, he called her "Arugbo ojo" also known as Ancient of days. Verydarkman stated that she blasted his mother once, but his mother and all others are busy being good mothers.

He warned the actress not to be sleeping around with the Gen Z men that her daughter may be dating.

Recall that Ojo and VDM have been on each other's neck for a while now. The activist had dragged her several times, and she also responded back.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Netizens shared their views about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@sule_faith63:

"E be like this guy no wan reach her age so sad."

@viviruffy123:

"If y'all don't know, this is what bullying is. Continue to promote it."

@morekeekeh:

"Guy! You're obsessed and pained."

@onatolamorakinyo:

"Seems he really likes this lady and always wants her attention."

@horlaryinka:

"Na this guy some ppl called .Their favorite haaa."

@luchimartins397:

"This is getting so irritating."

@yetidarl:

"Reasons I dislike VDM."

@mmpixels_photography:

"Sumone is really obsessed with the Queen."

@officiallchidera_:

"Age shaming her as a mother... And you guys will drag her when she responds?"

@i_am_jennywyte:

"After they will call Iyabo names for responding, how do you attack people unprovoked and still beat them for responding, it's giving obsession at this rate."

@mz_harcourt:

"He came for her and then you posted it. Na una be one major problem for this country."

Iyabo Ojo dares Verydarkman

Legit.ng previously reported that Ojo shared video evidence in which Verydarkman requested specific conditions for offering an apology.

The activist had promised to apologise if he sees evidence that he called Ojo a failed actress at anytime.

The evidence Ojo provided sparked hot debate among fans of the actress and that of the social media activist.

