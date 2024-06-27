Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana, has broken his silence on the drama between Iyabo Ojo and VeryDarkMan

Hours after their back and forth took away from the shine of Davido and Chioma’s wedding, Cubana shared his thoughts on the matter

Netizens were divided over what the businessman had to say, with some of them supporting his stance

Controversial online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan’s recent drama with Iyabo Ojo and others has drawn a reaction from businessman Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana.

VDM was back on the radar of Nigerians after he blasted actress Iyabo Ojo and other celebrities who attended Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding.

This led to a back-and-forth online, with Iyabo Ojo debunking his claims and her partner, Paul O’ Okoye, defending her.

Obi Cubana slams VDM

Shortly after the drama between VDM and others unfolded online, Obi Cubana took to his Instagram stories to share his two cents on the matter.

According to the billionaire businessman, blogs were responsible for giving attention to youths who had made it a norm to disrespect their elders. Obi Cubana claimed they were enabling such actions as he pleaded with them to stop.

In his words:

“Dear blogs, pls stop giving visibility to youth insulting elders! You enable them! We can’t continue to enable rubbish!!! Stop pls!!”

Netizens speak as Obi Cubana reacts

Obi Cubana’s reaction to the drama between VeryDarkMan and Iyabo Ojo triggered more comments from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

nora_okeke:

“The VDM guy is becoming a nuisance like how did this guy turn himself to this…”

kelvin_kertz:

“VDM really messed up, that contact he feels he has, most will definitely start avoiding him. That response to Paulo was so so uncouth!”

mizkimoraprecious:

“It’s how VDM tried to change this celebration to his own personal,professional pr0blem.”

iampea_cedeb:

“Same thing he did by diverting mohbad's case attention to himself. Same thing he did with that abuja chinese store issue. Same thing he is doing with David's wedding. Isn't this sign of inferiority complex masked as being opinionated?. This quy needs help but sadly, folks around him aren't telling him the truth.”

greatzbeauty_ltd:

“It has to stop ✋ The disrespect on elders is getting too much!”

desmondhunter_:

“If it wasn’t for all these blogs people like VDm or Saida or whatever her name is won’t be relevant. It’s sad how people think everything is content in Nigeria.”

comradejerrbernard:

“VDM went from protecting rights of people to calling out invited and uninvited guests in a wedding that he didn’t sponsor. People make themselves likable in the beginning and still ruin it. He should control the kind of content he creates. There’s no fun or steeze creating enemies for yourself.”

seancaxton:

“This is where his downfall starts !!! Now all these big people will start avoiding him.”

queenglitzz:

“Imagine VDM of 26 years telling Uncle paulooooo you will learn!!! Omg the disrespect no be here. Walayi.”

arikeeee_:

“VDM is one of the people that scatter mohbad case diverting people attention to Dna .”

edutex_poundz:

“The difference between Portable and VDM I never really see am!!!”

21forever:

“Exactly VDM Is too Rude and Disrespectful.”

Iamjustified__:

“Oya i dare him to set camera for him.”

the.fit.dada:

“I'm sure someone hit thy boy harder in the head when they locked him up, He keeps getting worse.”

meritsefe:

“Lowkey I want him to respond.”

VDM rubbished Paul O in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that VeryDarkMan berated talent manager Paulo Okoye over what he described as an attempt to cancel him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paulo had dared Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, among others, to choose between him and VDM.

The controversial critic, in a trending video, voiced his displeasure at Paulo's action, stating that his billions did not move him.

