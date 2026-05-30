Heartwarming videos from gospel singer BBO's traditional wedding have finally surfaced on social media

A clip showed the moment the Amen crooner, who appeared to be shy, carried his wife, while guests, including skit maker Kamo State, taunted him

The videos from the ceremony emerged online shortly after he unveiled his fiancée on social media

It is a moment of celebration for popular gospel singer and worship leader, Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi aka BBO, as fun videos from his traditional and church wedding to fellow singer, Tolamise Taiwo Priscilla, emerged on social media.

Legit.ng previously reported that in the early morning of Saturday, May 30, 2026, BBO caused a buzz after he finally showed off fellow singer, Tolamise Taiwo Priscilla, as his fiancée.

Video from Amen crooner BBO's wedding surface on social media. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

He shared a picture of him and Tolamise rocking a matching outfit like a couple as he described her as his very special gift from God.

Shortly after the picture went viral, throwing the Christian community into a celebratory mood, clips from his traditional wedding began to pop up online.

One of the highlights from the event was the moment the shy singer lifted his wife amid cheers from guests.

Skit maker and content creator Kamo State was one of the popular faces who was spotted at the event.

This comes weeks after he dropped a hint about his marital status with some pictures he shared on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Monday, March 23, 2026, BBO shared pictures from a hangout with colleagues. However, some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot a ring on his finger, fueling rumours that he had gotten married in private.

Congratulations pour in for gospel singer BBO as he ties the knot. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

In 2025, Legit.ng also reported that BBO could be walking down the aisle in 2026 as he confirmed he is in a relationship.

A video showing the moment BBO carried his wife at their traditional wedding is below:

Another clip from gospel singer BBO's wedding is below:

A video from BBO's church wedding is below

Reactions as BBO weds traditionally

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users as many celebrated with the singer and his wife. Read the comments below:

_ririluxury commented:

"Someone should Pls check up on TikTok babes , how are they holding up?"

collarpodam123 said:

"I love the joy on Kamo State face anytime he is celebrating ones victory and achievement."

bukabiks commented:

"Shy shy husband ,i beg carry your property oo,😂😂,together forever in Jesus name your home is blessed."

Afolayan Oluwadolapo commented:

"All the crushes of BBO, all of you be on a straight line."

Akinyemi Elijah Abiola reacted:

"Congratulations boss,ur new home shall b blessed ijn,but pls don't sing there today o so that it won't turn to revival oo."

Psalmist Tomipraise commented:

"Seee fine babe. No ministers is marrying ugle women oooo, if you like dey crush, and don't take care of your beauty."

Prayer Thebeloved commented:

"Shey na only me fear he'll be able to carry her?? Congratulations So beautiful."

BBO surprises female fan

Legit.ng reported that BBO made waves on social media over a female fan's reaction to seeing him at an event.

The video circulating on social media showed the moment a female fan lost her cool as BBO made a surprising entrance into the venue of the event, singing his hit songs.

In the video, the fan could be seen overwhelmed with excitement after the singer unexpectedly showed up to surprise her. She ran from the front seat where she was to meet the gospel singer as other people at the event tried to calm her.

Source: Legit.ng