Actress Anita Joseph has advised ladies doing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) to desist from it after a lady reportedly died from it

The movie star noted that the surgery is bad and should not encouraged but some people do not like to take instructions

She also shared how whenever she speaks against BBL, some social media users throw shade at her

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has reiterated the need for ladies to desist from doing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) after another person reportedly died in the process.

Anita Joseph looks adorable in her outfits. Image credit: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

According to the role interpreter, there is nothing good about the surgery and it should not be encouraged.

She also added that it comes with several damages to the body. The movie star admitted that whenever she gave this advice, some people would become angry and throw shade at her.

Recently, a 36-year-old woman identified as Mrs. Abiola died in Lekki, Lagos after she went for BBL. The news caused uproar on social media as netizens shared their opinion.

The police are currently investigating the case.

See Anita Joseph's post in the slides below:

Peeps react to Anita Joseph's post

Legit.ng has compiled the comments on the Nollywood actress' post below:

@wurami_baby:

"Wahala for who wan get yansh by fire by force."

@dianaa_fiia:

"People are losing their lives to cancer and other illnesses, you that is very ok will do cosmetic surgery because of what?"

@luci_richards:

"Mama, dem no dey advise who dey on a self-destruct mission. Leave them o. Them go learn the hard way."

@__valued:

"If you're naturally endowed, you don't know what God did for you. Una dey do BBL for man. Nothing una wan tell me."

@dorisaluxe:

"World's most dangerous surgery."

