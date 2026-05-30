The national leadership of the new opposition party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Senator Seriake Dickson, announced the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as the party's 2027 general election presidential candidate.

Obi was announced as the NDC flagbearer in the 2027 general elections at the special convention of the party in Abuja on Saturday, May 30.

NDC announces Peter Obi as its 2027 presidential candidate Photo Credit: @iamHSDickson

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that Obi, who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, also announced the former governor of Kano state and ex-Minister of Defence, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as his running mate immediately after he was adopted as the NDC flagbearer.

Source: Legit.ng