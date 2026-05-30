Breaking: NDC Makes Last Move to Declare Obi as Its Presidential Candidate
The national leadership of the new opposition party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Senator Seriake Dickson, announced the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as the party's 2027 general election presidential candidate.
Obi was announced as the NDC flagbearer in the 2027 general elections at the special convention of the party in Abuja on Saturday, May 30.
Channels TV reported that Obi, who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, also announced the former governor of Kano state and ex-Minister of Defence, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as his running mate immediately after he was adopted as the NDC flagbearer.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng