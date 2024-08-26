Nigerian actress Annie Idibia was recently attacked online after she shared a video of herself in the comfort of her husband's song

The mother of two was seen in the comfort of her bedroom as she captured herself in a selfie video

A social media user, however, made some interesting about the movie star and her marriage as he cautioned her

A Nigerian has messaged Nollywood actress Annie Idibia over her relationship with her husband, 2baba.

Annie Idibia recently shared a video of herself having a moment with one of her husband's old-time hits, Ocho, featuring Ghanaian artists VIP.

Man cautions Annie Idibia over video post. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

The social media user identified as Oriretan Honour on Instagram took to the comments to slam the mother of two and accused her of continually carrying 2baba on her head, knowing that no one competes with her,

He remarked that it was more unwise that she had not overcome such insecurities, noting how she is always at the forefront, trying to tell the world, particularly ladies, that she is in his life, oblivious to the fact that she was looking abnormal.

He advised Annie Idibia to reconsider how she publicly handles her relationship with 2Baba. Oriretan Honour, however, suggested that her actions might be driven by insecurity and could be seen as excessive or unwise.

The speaker encouraged her to give 2Baba more space, reduce public displays of their relationship, keep family matters private, and focus on self-improvement.

He wrote:

"AnnieIdibia, it's unwîse always carrying 2face on ur head everytime knowing nobody is in competition with u. More unwîse how u'd have outgrown these insecurity dramas by now but u've not.Most unwîse how u're always at the forefront trying to tell the public (esp girls) that u're in 2baba's life already not knowing is looking odd.

"Limit the excess attachments, and flauntings & let 2baba hv space a bit.Men don't like being shocked with love dramas.Keep ur family off media.Avoid being insecured as is sign of lowself esteem.Keep prayer fr 2face fr self control, discipline not outsiders.Think smart. Be wise. Don't be unwîse."

See his post below:

Man fought Annie Idibia over her video post. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

See Annie Ibibia's post here:

Annie Idibia rocks sultry pink dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie wore a daunting pink attire on Sunday, July 21 which got her several reactions online.

The raunchy outfit exposed her cleavage and thighs while combining it with a lovely 'gele' and jewellery.

She noted that every time she looks at herself, she sees God in her and it spurred her to share a song that featured her husband 2baba.

Source: Legit.ng