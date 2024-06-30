Ashmusy recently trended online after controversial activist Verydarkman called her out

Verydarkman, in a viral video, had berated Ashmusy for collecting money meant for brand promotion without offering the service

After Verydarkman's call out, Ashmusy took action in a move that has left online users applauding the activist

Skit maker and content creator Ashmusy Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, was recently called out by activist Martin Otse for allegedly receiving one million Naira from a businessman for advertising services but failed to deliver.

Accompanying the video, VDM added a screenshot of the payment receipt for the one-million Naira ad payment online, which sparked reactions.

Ashmusy refunds N1 million to businessman. Credit: @ashmusy @verydarkblackman

Watch VDM's video below:

Following the call out, Ashmusy has refunded the 1 million Naira meant for brand promotion.

Ashmusy's refund of the 1 million Naira appears to have brought a close to the dispute.

See a screenshot of the refund Ashmusy made below:

Netizens react as Ashmusy refunds N1m

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

sweet_in_the_middle_:

"For only this I’ve turned to a full VDM fan from today make I go follow am like this."

xlimjay:

"If na police run am, dem go want thier cut. VDM Effect sure."

voksbabe:

"She for pay with interest. Cos one million of last year nor be same one million this year."

iamstalkar:

"Can you all see why we need to make sure VDM is protected in order for him to protect the voiceless. He might not always be right all the time but the guy is doing well."

___chi.zzy:

"Anybody wey insult vdm go craze before tomorrow."

uncle_muri:

"You for no refund nah Omo Even if i dey lash person once he reach money matter i go tell VDM."

Source: Legit.ng