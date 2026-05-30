Arsenal's recent loss to French club Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final is making waves on social media

Following the North London club's defeat, Premier League club Chelsea threw a subtle shade at their rival

Chelsea's social media post also stirred a reaction from late singer Mohbad's wife, who is also a fan of the Blues

Chelsea football club has caused a stir on social media with a social media post shared on its official social media pages shortly after Arsenal suffered defeat to French club Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The Blues shared a series of pictures showcasing their titles, with a message asking football lovers to book a tour to Stamford Bridge in West London to check out their trophies.

Chelsea FC throws shade with a social media post after Arsenal fails to win UCL. Credit: chelseafc/psg

Source: Instagram

"Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies. 🏆 Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now via the link on our story or in our bio. Up the chelsea, " the caption read.

Chelsea's social media post after Arsenal's loss to PSG is below:

Mohbad's widow reacts to Chelsea's shade

Reacting, Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba, took to the club's page to drop multiple comments celebrating Chelsea following Arsenal's loss.

She also took to her Instagram stories to share a series of posts celebrating PSG's victory against Arsenal.

"Up the chelsea, The sky is blue," she commented:

Screenshot of Mohbad's widow's comment as PSG defeats Arsenal is below:

Mohbad's wife Wunmi rejoices as Arsenal fails to win UCL trophy. Credit: c33why

Source: Instagram

Recall that PSG retained their Champions League trophy after beating Arsenal via penalty kicks.

The Gunners took the early lead after an opener from Kai Havertz. The North London side remained resolute until PSG were awarded a penalty after Cristhian Mosquera fouled Kvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box.

Ousmane Dembele scored an equaliser, leading to a penalty shootout, where Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed for Arsenal.

PSG have now become the first team to win the Champions League back-to-back in its new format.

Comments as Chelsea shades Arsenal

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

camara_cityrock commented:

"I love admin so much 😂😂 I know he’s from Nigeria 🇳🇬 shaaa 😂! @arsenal you will never sing that, you will never sing that…. Champions of Europe you will never sing that."

capt.morewell said:

"Posting this just seconds after Arsenal lost is elite admin work. You deserve a pay raise!"

dandaviesfitness commented:

"Coming 10th and bragging about trophies when you've had 3 managers this season and spent 2 billion. Also got caught for cheating and admitted it."

luketroytrotman commented:

"Chelsea have been fined £10.75m, handed a suspended ban from signing first-team players and given an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban by the Premier League over breaches of financial rules during Roman Abramovich’s ownership."

KWAM 1 celebrates Arsenal with song

Legit.ng previously reported that Fuji singer K1 De Ultimate joined the rest of the world in celebrating the victory of Arsenal F.C.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Fuji star was seen in the studio composing a song for the team. He called them champions and stated that the wait was over while celebrating the victory, which took two decades to achieve.

Source: Legit.ng