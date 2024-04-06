Relationship expert Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has dragged controversial social commentator Verydarkman online

She stated that he was not treated nicely when he was in police custody because he had no influence

Her statement was in comparison to how controversial cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, was treated in the EFCC custody

Controversial relationship coach Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has taken a swipe at a social commentator Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM).

Bobrisky, Blessign CEO, and VDM show off their looks in their outfits. Image credit: @bobrosky222. @officialblessingceo, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a video, the mother of two stated that when controversial cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, was arrested and placed in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he was properly handled.

However, when Verydarkman was arrested by the police recently, he was taken in like a bandit and he looked like a crazy person when he was released.

Blessing added that Bobrisky still had his nails and makeup on while he was arrested because he influenced society. Besides, if it were to be for an ordinary citizen without influence, the person would not be allowed with such adornments.

See the video of Blessing's statement about Bobrisky and Verydarkman below:

Reactions to Blessing's statement on Verydarkman, Bobrisky

Several social media users have reacted to Blessing CEO's video on Bobrisky and Verydarkman. See some of the comments below:

@somtohimself:

"She no lie."

@dorcaskings89:

"All these coming from a woman. She nor even get shame."

@princedizle:

"Who are the over 1m goats following this girl?"

@eddydavou:

"Madam that was how they carried shim, you are talking as if they waited for shim to make up and look good before going… and these are two different crimes. Please why aren’t bragging and comparing your experience with that of VDM? Abi you ain’t bigger than him? Lol, na wa. Hmmm, it’s well.

@stanley566680:

"This blessingceo don't have shame at all, very influence to our youth, am just sorry for people who are listening to her advise."

@_bunmi_dee:

"She no lie …Bob sef no small."

@iam_akshow:

"Very true. Bob na superstar."

@young_letido:

"Nah rubbish this woman dey talk up and down she don go prison before?"

@sunnepal_:

"She no lie nah."

@bella_offixal56:

"True talk."

@abson4real02:

"With due respect ma. You are brainless ewu. I pray all your male children be like Bob in Jesus' name. Amen."

@israelprudent:

"See her bleached skin. It is so irritating. Tufiakwa."

Source: Legit.ng