IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual, close friends of late actor Alexx Ekubo, have finally reacted weeks after his demise

The vibrant actor passed away a few days ago, throwing the movie industry into mourning

Fans consoled the two celebrities and urged people to check up on them following the tragic loss

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and fashion designer Yomi Casual, close friends of late movie star Alexx Ekubo, have finally reacted to his demise.

Tributes have continued to pour in since the talented actor reportedly passed away after a battle with cancer.

Reactions as Alex Ekubo's besties, Ik Ogbonna, Yomi Casual breaks silence about his demise. Photo credit@ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

His friends and colleagues in the movie industry have shared glowing tributes and fond memories of moments spent with him.

Many fans had been worried about IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual because of their closeness to the late actor.

Yomi Casual’s wife earlier shared a moving tribute in which she revealed that her husband and IK Ogbonna had not been coping well since Alexx Ekubo’s passing.

IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual pay tribute.

Honouring their late friend without writing a word, both celebrities changed their profile pictures to images of Alexx Ekubo.

Yomi Casual shared a photo they took together while the actor was alive, while IK Ogbonna posted a solo picture of his late friend. In the image shared by the actor, Alexx Ekubo was dressed in a white shirt, which many interpreted as symbolising his purity while alive

Alex Ekubo's besties, Ik Ogbonna, Yomi Casual celebrate him after demise. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the picture shared by the fashion designer, he and Alexx Ekubo were dressed in black and smiling at the camera, while the late actor rested one of his arms on Yomi’s shoulder.

Fans react to Alexx Ekubo's post

Reacting, fans insisted that the people close to Ekubo's friends should check up on them. They added that they were indeed true friends as they are often seen at events together.

A few commented that the two friends are just realising that Ekubo is no more. They added that the night would be long for Ogbonna because of how close they are.

They prayed for the two friends and asked God to continue to comfort them both over the loss.

Recall that after Ekubo's demise, different videos started emerging about the late actor and his friends. In one of the recordings, Ekubo was jokingly saying that thery should give all his properties to his bestie, Ik Ogbonna.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about the post

Here are comments below:

@ fm_glams wrote:

"May God comfort him."

@lux.hairbygoldie said:

"Omo him healing go long oo."

@comradejudeuche shared:

"A True Friend."

@workingmummyy reacted:

"We need to continue to check on him because he is just coming into realisation now."

@zigglesbabe commented:

"I know the night would be long for IK without Alex, but God got you forever, love and light."

@zigglesbabe wrote:

"Crying for a stranger."

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng had reported that Alex Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room.

Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng