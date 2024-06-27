“From Who to Who?” Verydarkman Lambasts Obi Cubana for Calling Him “Small Disrespectful Boy”
- The Iyabo Ojo and Verydarkman conversation has taken a different turn as the latter calls out nightlife king Obi Cubana for siding with the actress
- Verydarkman's response video came hours after Obi Cubana took to his social media page to call him a small, disrespectful boy whom bloggers were enabling
- In VDM's response, he noted that Obi Cubana has never done anything tangible for Nigerian youths but goes around throwing money around for social validation
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Controversial social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, doesn't seem set to sheath his sword anytime soon as his online war with actress Iyabo Ojo takes a new turn.
The social media activist responded hours after nightlife billionaire Obi Cubana commented on VDM's altercation with Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo.
In his post, Obi Cubana noted that some blogs enable people like VDM to insult elders by posting them on their pages.
Verydarkmans responds to Obi Cubana's statement
The controversial media personality responded to the billionaire's comment by noting that he was a show-off.
VDM slammed Obi Cubana for calling him a disrespectful youth. He also noted that Obi Cubana is less wealthy than he portrays himself.
He averred that there are a million more wealthy Hausa/Fulani men in the north, but they don't worship money the way people like Obi Cubana do.
Verydarkman also noted that as much as Obi Cubana has his fans, he also has his own and isn't a slave to money like many nightclub owners.
"You've never done anything for the Youths" - VDM
In another part of his video, Verydarkman accused Obi Cubana of being a greedy populist. He noted that the liquor producer has never done anything for Nigerian youths.
He also accused him of not standing up for Nnamdi Kanu as an Igbo man. Then he alleged that the only thing Obi Cubana has ever done for Nigerian youths is easy access to alcohol.
Watch the viral clip below:
At the time of publication, comments were yet to trail Verydarkman's video where he lambasted Obi Cubana.
Paul Okoye calls out VDM
Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paul Okoye, had shown his grievance over the video VDM made about his woman.
The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate-crashing Davido and Chioma's wedding.
While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor) Oke-Hortons Nosa is a senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of Politics and Governance 2016 (KWASU), M.sc MILD (UNILAG). In 2022, I acquired a certificate in Digital publishing and advanced networking skills. I used to be a sports show presenter at KOKO. Previous work experience with Hortielaurieblogspot and KOKO.ng, culminating in over 7 years of work experience. Email: oke-hortons@corp.legit.ng