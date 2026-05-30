A well-known author celebrated her daughter’s graduation from MIT after sharing her difficult prison experience

Stanton-King recalled that she discovered her pregnancy while still in prison and faced pressure before deciding to keep the child

The emotional graduation story sparked reactions as many praised the daughter’s achievement and her mother’s courage

A renowned American author and activist, Angela Stanton-King, has taken to social media to celebrate a major milestone in her daughter's life years after giving birth to her while incarcerated.

In an emotional post shared on X, Stanton-King reflected on her difficult circumstances more than two decades ago and how they eventually led to a remarkable success story.

A lady who gave birth while in prison celebrates the child as she bags degree in MIT. Photo credit: @theAuntieAngie/X

Source: Twitter

Lady celebrates daughter's graduation at MIT

According to her, she discovered she was pregnant while sitting in a prison cell 21 years ago. At the time, she said many people believed her unborn child would have little chance of succeeding in life.

Despite the challenges she faced, Stanton-King said she chose to keep the pregnancy and give birth to her daughter.

Recalling the experience, she revealed that she gave birth while restrained to a hospital bed and under the watch of a sheriff.

Sharing her joy, Stanton-King announced that the same child she gave birth to while in prison had now graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), one of the world's most prestigious universities.

In her words:

"21 years ago, I sat in a prison cell and learned I was pregnant.

Every sign pointed toward abort!on. Every circumstance said this baby would never have a chance.

But I chose life.

I saw value in my daughter before anyone else could.

Today, that same baby walked across the stage as a graduate of MIT.

From a prison birth to one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

Never let your circumstances determine someone’s worth.

There is value in life.

There is purpose in every child.

Go, baby. The world is yours. ❤️🎓"

Alongside the post, she shared a picture showing her daughter dressed in graduation regalia and holding her degree certificate.

Reactions as ex-prisoner's daughter graduates

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who saw the author's post. Some of the comments are below:

@AlvedaCKing said:

"Congratulations."

@Leveve18 said:

Congratulations to your beautiful daughter. 🎉🥳🙌🏾💃🏽🍾Well done to you Mummy for raising such an awesome young lady 🥂

Arbella Winthrop said:

"Amazing! May God bless you and your daughter. Congratulations to her! What a huge achievement!"

See Angela Stanton-King's celebratory post below:

University graduate bags degree in Geology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a female graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrated bagging a degree in Geology on her social media page.

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Source: Legit.ng