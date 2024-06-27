The ongoing drama between, Paulo, Iyabo Ojo and VeryDarkMan has gotten messier

Paulo, in a viral post, sent a message to Davido, Tunde Ednut, DJ Obi, Cubana Chiefpriest to pick between him and VDM

Paulo's post comes after VDM dragged his partner, Iyabo Ojo, over her presence at Davido's wedding

Attention is gradually shifting away from music star David Adeleke Davido's traditional wedding to a heated exchange between Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, Paul Okoye, aka Paulo and Iyabo Ojo.

The drama, which started after VDM called out Iyabo Ojo for not being invited to Davido's main party, saw the talent manager Paulo, who is the actress' partner, throw his weight behind her.

Legit.ng reported that Paulo reacted to VDM’s claims, suggesting prayers for him while advising the controversial influencer to respect Iyabo like he would respect his mum.

Paulo involves Davido, Tunde Ednut, others in fight with VDM

In another post, the talent manager called on Tunde Ednut, Davido, Cubana Chief Priest, and others to choose between him and VeryDarkMan.

In his words:

“This nonsense will stop Today @mazitundeednut @davido @cubana_chiefpriest @bigbirdkuti @djobiondeck @poco_lee Either Me (friend) or him (vdm) You need to make a decision”

What people are saying about Paulo's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

yhung_papii:

"I like this everybody should pick a side, they can’t be playing both side."

mamaariella:

"Gbam! Yass!!! Level pass irrelevance!"

glowriavlogs:

"David dy honeymoon. Fight your fight sir."

optimilia:

"Yes oh! Because they are secretly supporting him! U can’t be friends with someone who’s constantly disrespecting me and talking nonsense… pick a side."

g5protech.ng:

"Childish Talk."

rosythrone:

"Vdm is a professional problem!! Look how he turned the sweet moment into all abt him with unnecessary drama."

