Verydarkman has made a video to share his encounter with Dammy Krane in prison after he paid him a visit

In the recording, he said that he took cash to him and the singer was behaving in a funny way towards him

He also told him that he was ready to assist him in his case against Davido and what Dammy Krane told him was surprising

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has visited Dammy Krane in prison with some cash and made some claims about the singer.

Legit.ng had reported that Dammy Krane had announced that he was arrested. He said that people should take Davido responsible if anything happens to him.

Verydarkman speaks about Dammy Krane. Photo credit @davido/@verydarkblackman/@dammykrane_worldstar

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the TikToker, he said that he took money to give the singer, but the police collected part of it that he can't be given everything at once. He noted that Dammy Krane said that he has no evidence against Davido that the allegations he has been making were from hear say.

Verydarkman shares what Dammy Krane did

Verydarkman said he noticed that Dammy Krane needed some urgent help. According to him, he came out to see him and was shouting that his lover was finally there to check on him.

He added that the music star called him his baby and gave him a kiss. He promised to help him fight his case against Davido.

Verydarkman begs Davido

Making a passionate appealed to Davido, he called the Grammy Award nominee several names including Oriade, Baba Ibeji, OBO, Chef Chi's husband and told him to tamper justice with mercy.

Recall that Verydarkman had begged Davido to release Dammy Krane from prison. He noted that the attack on Davido from the singer was out of jealousy.

Davido threatens Dammy Krane

Legit.ng had reported that the music star had reacted to the post made by Dammy Krane where he was taunting him with his crying video.

Dammy Krane had been on the neck of the 'Aye' crooner for a while now, and he claimed OBO owes him money.

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he doesn't want any issue with him, and he also promised to show him he has the final say.

Source: Legit.ng