Social media activist, Verydarkman, has made a new video to brag about the fact that Ashmusy has refunded money to the man she defrauded

In the clip, he said he was the EFCC of most influencers, and he will not stop calling them out if they defraud anyone

According to him, influencers have been holding private meetings because of him, and he was not scared of them

Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has bragged about his ability to bring celebrities and influencers to book when ever they erred.

Legit.ng had reported that social media influencer Amarchi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, had been called out by the activist for defrauding a man. The influencer later refunded N 1milion to the man after being dragged.

In the recording making the rounds, VDM said that he was ready to do more calling out. According to him, he was the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) of influencers on social media.

Verydarkman brags about achievement. Photo credit #verydarkblackman/ashmusy

Source: Instagram

VDM makes claims

In the video, he claimed to be the father of most celebrities online and added that he was already a victim.

The activist warned celebrities not to come for him because they will end up being the victim. The controversial man noted that once of them scams an innocent victim, he would make them pay. If they refused, he will go to the police and ensure they make the payment.

See the video here :

VDM calls out Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, the social media activist, had resumed calling out Iyabo Ojo again over late singer, Mohbad in a new post.

VDM and Ojo have been at logger heads for a couple of days now and have been exchanging words publicly. It started with being called out over Chivido's invite to being dragged over late Mohbad.

In his post, he asked the actress what happened to Mohbad as he claimed that the mother of two was hiding some things from people

BBN's Miracle speaks about Verydarkman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality TV star had shared his take on the feud between Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, and Iyabo Ojo.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the BBNaija alumni said VDM had no right to take away the spotlight from Davido's wedding by coming for his guests.

Miracle noted that if VDM respected Davido's love for him, he would have understood the need to leave his guest out of his mouth

Source: Legit.ng