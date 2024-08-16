Social media activist, Verydarkman has slammed ladies doing BBL and claimed that they have low self-esteem

In the clip, he showed the video of the lady, who went for the procedure and told others to emulate her because her shape came out nice

Verydarkman mentioned Blessing CEO, Toke Makinwa and Nons Miraj as he added that they were all suffering from insecurity

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has blasted Nigerian celebrities going under the knife to enhance their shape.

In a video on his social media page, the activist, who was imprisoned a few months ago, said that ladies undergoing the procedure have very low self-esteem.

Verydarkman blasts Toke Makinwa, Blessing CEO over BBL. Photo credit@officialblessingceo/@tokemakinwa/@verydarkblackman

He called out Toke Makinwa, Blessing CEO, and skit maker Nons Miraj, as he asked his fans if they have seen how those ladies looked.

He shared a video of a flock of sheep having big back side and tiny legs as they struggled to walk. Verdydarkman compared Lagos ladies doing BBL to the sheep and laughed at them.

Verydarkman advises ladies

In the recording, the man who likes calling out celebrities shared another video of a lady, who went under the knife but had a great shape after it.

The activist asked celebrities to emulate such type of ladies and go with their videos to show their doctors when they want to undergo the surgery.

See the post here :

