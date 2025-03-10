Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje have been in the news for a couple of days now over failed bedroom transaction

The lady had claimed that Burna Boy was supposed to get her a Lamborghini after they both engaged in bedroom activities, but he failed to do that

Some celebrities reacted to the saga and took sides between the singer and Sophia, most of them dragged them to filth

Sophia Egbueje and Burna Boy had to face the wrath of fans and some celebrities over their failed bedroom agreement. A few of them expressed concern for ladies and how they flaunt expensive material wealth online.

Legit.ng presents celebrities, who took sides and dragged either Burna Boy or Sophia Egbueje over their bedroom failed contract.

1. Peller takes sides with Burna Boy

Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, shared his grievance about Sophia Egbueje's demand. Fans were expecting the TikToker to lash out at Burna Boy because his mother had disgraced Peller at an event after he failed to greet her.

However, he surprised many and rained curses and abuses on Egbueje. He also attempted to drag his colleague, Sandra, into the topic, however, she tried to stay in her lane and didn't share her comment.

2. Portable sends Sophia to her parents

Habeeb Olalomi Badmus was also not happy with Egbueje. He called her out and asked a series of questions from her. The Zeh Nation boss asked if her father bought such a car for her mother for her to ask for such an expensive reward.

The controversial singer suggested that all she needed was gini (cloth) which he advised that it should be taken to the tailor.

Portable also jokingly made a promise to the socialite to buy her a Lamborghini but accused her that she would 'japa' (run away) with it.

3. VDM asks for Sophia Egbueje's Lamborghini mileage

Controversial social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, is another celebrity who joined the conversation around Burna Boy and Sophia's failed bedroom deal.

He argued that many celebrities have been lying about their material acquisition.

According to him, many of them would wrap the seat of their cars at the border and pretend to have bought a new whip. He dared her to show the mileage of her Lamborghini openly for all to see.

VDM also promised to drag Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy if they flaunt any car as well.

4. Daniel Regha blames Burna Boy over drama

Social media critic Daniel Regha showed in his reaction that he was not happy with the self acclaimed giant of Africa over his drama with Sophia Egbueje. He made a post on X about men, who sleep with women based on lies. Regha noted that such men were classless.

5. Tolani Baj shares what to do with Lamborghini

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolani Shobajo, better known as Tolani Baj, didn't trade blames in the Sophia Egbueje Lamborghini drama. She only shared her take on the kind of demand she would make if in Egbueje's shoe.

The disc jockey remarked that she would rather take assets and not liabilities. She pointed out that she would sell the lambo and go for a house than drive such an exotic car.

6. Speed Darlington drags Burna Boy over lambo

Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, also reacted to Sophia Egbueje and Burna Boy's drama.

He went for the Last Last crooner and affirmed that he has not bought an exotic car for his aides before promising a lady a car.

Darlington also called Sophia Burna Boy's random side chic and cannot be that fortunate in the hands of the music star.

7. Angela Okorie blames Burna Boy

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, also weighed in on the scandal involving Sophia Egbueje and Burna Boy.

Though she claimed that she didn't support what Egbueje did, Angela however expressed disappointment in the Tshwala Bam crooner.

She remarked that Burna Boy exploited the lady and that he should have shown empathy instead of mocking her.

8. Sarah Martins advises women

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins also joined the conversation involving Burna Boy and his alleged one stand lover, Sophia. She advised women to bill men before engaging in transitional bedroom activities.

9. Blessing CEO drags Sophia Egbueje over lambo

Self acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, shared her take about Sophia's moral. She claimed that Lekki girls buy Lamborghini to increase the money they charge as 'runs girls'.

Blessing alleged that Sophia was an 'ashawo' and berated ladies engaging in such activities. She also went for celebrities, who supported Sophia after she cried about the failed transaction.

10. Cubana Chiefpriest shades Burna Boy

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest also joined the league of celebrities, who reacted to Burna Boy's scandal with Sophia Egbueje.

The businessman shaded the singer for not keeping to his promise. He called him audio money. Cubana Chiefpriest also asserted that brotherhood was not proud of the music star.

Burna Boy reacts to Sophia Egbueje's utterance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had fulfilled the wish of his fans by reacting to the drama linking him to Sophia Egbueje.

He laughed hard at her and even went as far as composing a song to ridicule her. His aides, who were present at the background also joined in singing.

Fans in the comment section of the post were disappointed in the music star with the kind of response he gave.

