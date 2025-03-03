Patrick Doyle has joined the celebrities reacting after Sophia Egbueje flaunted her Lamborghini when Burna Boy didn't buy her one

In a post on Facebook, he said that Sophia's extended family may be suffering and going through tough times

Fans in the comment section of the post were not pleased with Doyle, they sent him to the gallows because of it

Media Personality, Patrick Doyle, has reacted to the video shared by socialite Sophia Egbueje after she acquired her Lamborghini.

Legit.ng had reported that Sophia Egbueje had silenced her critics by getting herself a Lamborghini. This came after her drama with Burna Boy, who refused to get her the luxury whip after bedroom favour.

In a post on his Facebook page, Doyle blasted Egbueje, he asserted that many who have been congratulating her and were impressed by her post knew that she has a shameful means of livelihood.

Doyle pointed out that her extended family might be languishing in want and going through tough times, yet she is flaunting properties online.

The actor added that a lot of people were romancing iniquity and have made it a stock-in-trade.

Fans react to Doyle's post

Reacting to what the broadcaster posted, fans on Facebook supported him and joined him in dragging Sophia. A few wondered how rich men would pay so much just for bedroom favour.

However, the responses on Instagram were different, some fans sent Doyle to the gallows and used his marriage to lash out at him.

Recall that Patrick Doyle often react to trending issues on social media. He once lashed out at Portable over his drama with women.

See the post here:

Reactions of fans to Patrick Doyle's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Doyle. Here are some comments below:

@femimanuels commented:

"No be all matter elders suppose dey put mouth."

@_foreverdeb said:

"Failed first marriage customer don drop quote."

@abiola_timothy stated:

"Like who gave the right to judge her? Was your wife the first woman you ever slept with? Why did you think you are better than her? The member of her family should go and work for their money, if she give them money, is because she chose to, not an obligation, you people are so opinionated."

@so_soocollection stated:

"Oga you do not have right to remove her speck when you have logs in your own eyes, because e sure me say you have girls you have been sponsoring while being married. Go clear that log from your eyes first."

@mz_nifa wrote:

"Sinners judging sinners for sining differently."

@Mike Nliam said:

"So rich Nigerians men pay this much for sex?....Na wao."

@Ambrose Igboke wrote:

"Oga Pato, what people don't even know is that these luxury cars are usually leased. If I want one now, na just pay for lease and some insurance. I can rent it for a day, week, month or a long lease of 1 year. While some of those watches and bags are fake China made."

Burna Boy reacts to Sophia' video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy was not left out among the people, who reacted to the video of Sophia Egbueje accusing him of not buying her a Lamborghini.

He specially composed a song and danced hard with some of his aides at Sophia.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

