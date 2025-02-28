Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s issue might not be ending soon as celebrities add to the online commotion

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared her view on certain types of transactional relationship

The movie star went on to advise her gender using the scenario of the alleged Lamborghini promise

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has added to the list of celebrities to comment on the issue involving music musician Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Legit.ng reported that the Grammy winner made news after Sophia described in leaked audio how Burna Boy reportedly slept with her and failed to deliver the Lamborghini he had promised.

Sarah Martins warns ladies using Burna Boy and Sophia's situation. Credit: @burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje, @officialsarahmartins

Sophia claimed that Burna Boy's PA Manny and her friend Ama Reginald were the ones who persuaded her to connect with the musician, who had promised to give her a Lamborghini but had broken his word.

In response, Sarah Martins warned women not to believe a lustful man's promises. She suggested that before they have transactional sex, they should bill the males.

“Promise from a horny man is never to be trusted. If you must engage in transactional sex, then bill him before opening your legs because the moment he cumss, his reasoning will automatically change.

"1 round 1 Lambo”.

See her post below:

Sarah Martins speaks to ladies on Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s Lamborghini drama. Credit: @officialsarahmartins

Legi.ng also reported that the Nollywood actress weighed in on the viral Equatorial Guinea financial boss scandal.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), was caught on video participating in activities with several women, including his brother's wife, cousin, and other high-profile women.

The controversy emerged after an inquiry into potential fraud. Investigators had uncovered over 300 films of Baltasar with various women, including married ladies, on his computer, trailed by different opinions online.

Sarah, on her Instagram page, said that the man is every woman's ideal man. Explaining why, she stated that he is extremely skilful, very gentle, has high energy, is very commanding in bed, plays Naija songs on every adventure, and so on.

She observed that the women deliberately surrendered themselves to him for exploitation, while others were handed to him as a settlement to remove their husband's negative records from the system. Sarah said that he was so hot and referred to him as a "spec."

"Jokes aside, that Equatorial Guinea guy is every woman's dream man. Man is so skilled, very soft, very much in charge in bed, has top-notch energy, understands every mood, and plays Naija song on every escapade. Omo, he's a full spec, make we no lie. "Some women willingly gave themselves to him for exploitation, while some women were given to him as a settlement to wipe off their husband's bad records from the system. Man's so hot.."

Sarah Martins seeks May Edochie's forgiveness

In a previous report the actress publicly apologised to May Edochie for a verbal attack against her over her estranged relationship with Yul.

Sarah reposted a video of May speaking at a women's conference in Doha, stating that she was the 'lucky charm' behind her former husband's lost glory.

She went on to say that May is a strong woman who is destined for greatness as she attempted to redress her previous comments about the other lady.

