Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has weighed in on singer Burna Boy's alleged Lamborghini brouhaha with influencer Sophia Egbueje.

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media went abuzz last week after a leaked recording of Sophia went viral.

In the tape, she recounted how Burna Boy slept with her and failed to deliver on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini.

Angela claimed in a lengthy Instagram post that Burna exploited Sophia, knowing full well that she set her price, even though she doesn't support her actions.

As she pointed out that public personalities are meant to speak for others and have a good influence, the actress questioned how people manage to live without empathy.

According to the film star, only a coward with low self-esteem would trick a girl into sleeping with her and then come on social media to make fun of the situation.

She further noted that no real man would do what Burna did. Angela pointed out that the world is going through a tough moment and urged the public to learn how to treat others with kindness.

"For the records I am not encouraging prostitutionn. How do y’all live without empathy,as a public figure GOD placed you there to be a voice,You got lots of people following you, you should impact positively into people’s lives

"Be a character to emulate,Be bold, Be the voice people wanna listen to, pls guys let’s learn how to treat our women nice,how a man treats a woman tells the kind of family he came from, only a coward and a man with low self esteem will deceive a girl to sleep with her, and came on social media to laugh about it 🤷‍♀️ why? I mean like no real man will do that, real men do as they say, Omo low key e still get people wey Dey run am for girls when them like."

Watch her video below:

Angela Okorie’s video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_raychaellll said:

"This soundtrack come make the matter worse."

_olamma1 wrote:

"Everybody now has an opinion.. When they’re all in the same boat but hasn’t been casted yet. Lmaoo."

ndiegurl said:

"The soundtrack is annoying me with the amerigbo accent."

adoikye said:

"Exactly. Worship abroad women then come here dey do anyhow. Charity begins at home."

werasy wrote:

God bless every woman that work sooo hard to put food on her table without sleeping with men to do that. God really bless you, u are the GOAT."

ebubechi said:

"If you're sure you're a responsible lady or woman here be careful over your comment cus this just about a whookup lady and her yeye client allegedly oooo and if you're a responsible man here also be careful with your comment, cus nah from this kinda matter wey I dey use see people wey still get dignity."

Sarah Martins addresses women on Burna Boy and Sophia's alleged case

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s issue might not be ending soon as celebrities added to the online commotion.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared her view on certain types of transactional relationships.

The movie star went on to advise her gender using the scenario of the alleged Lamborghini promise.

