Speed Darlington has resumed dragging Burna Boy over his drama with socialite Sophia Egbueje after it went viral

The influencer had called out the singer and claimed he promised her a car in exchange for bedroom activities

Fans in the comment section reacted to the video and advised Speed Darlington about his utterance

Nigeria singer, Speed Darlington has reacted to the drama trailing Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that a socialite Sophia Egbueje had claimed that Burna Boy promised her a Lamborghini in exchange for bedroom activities.

Speed Darlington warns Sophia Egbueje.

Source: Instagram

In the video made by the controversial singer, he asked how the Last Last crooner could promise a lady a car.

He affirmed that Burna Boy has not bought a Mercedes-Benz for any of his aides, not to talk of promising a lady a car.

Speed Darlington mocks Burna Boy

In the recording, the Owa crooner mocked his colleague, Burna Boy, he stated that Sophia was a random backside. He added that the lady can not be whining him because Burna Boy would not give her a car.

Recall that Darlington had a long-running battle with Burna Boy over his social media videos. He was arrested and he spent weeks in detention.

The singer had also released a song titled, Baby Oil, and promised his fans another one based on his prison experiences.

Fans advise Speed Darlington

After making the video, some fans of the singer advised him about his social media utterances.

Speed Darlington laughs at Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

They reminded about his experience with Burna Boy and how he was detained without being granted bail for weeks last year.

A few told him that he might end up in prison if he continued dragging the singer.

See the video here:

What fans said about Burna Boy's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Speed Darlington about Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@loladeojez stated:

"You go still go back to your hotel room in Abuja."

@officially me reacted:

"Nobody dey caution am now but when burna pick am up again, they'll start krying... Just continue, U hear."

@ akphospehine said:

"Nobody call am Ooo he don dey choke him di-rt-y mouth, other's dey update status but he set camera hand go soon meet u gain make u go refresh."

@adeeki said:

"Prison still dey wait you, just continue with such videos."

@feetuma shared:

"Una no de do Halleluy Challenge? Everytime una de her."

Speed Darlington returns to social media

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had to resume to social media after taking a long break as a result of his case with Burna Boy.

Many expected him to face his business and career because of what he passed through in detention.

However, he chose to resume dragging his colleague, Burna Boy once again. He made some serious allegation against the singer. He also made some bold claims about his career and what he has achieved. Darlington also compared himself to Burna Boy.

