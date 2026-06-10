A Nigerian lady who works as a flight attendant in Canada shared the requirements for the job and whether it involved going to flight school

She also opened up about her pay and her travel routine, including why she doesn't consider the job as her main source of income

Her video caught people’s attention on social media, and they took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady in Canada opened up about her job as a flight attendant and the amount she was paid in her first year.

She said that she works for a regional airline in Canada and stated the requirements for her job.

A Nigerian lady working as a flight attendant in Canada opened up about her pay. Photo: @senatorwunmi

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady in Canada shares job experience

Identified as @senatorwunmi on TikTok, the lady stated that being a Canadian was not a requirement to get the job.

Her words:

“You don’t have to be a Canadian for most airlines. You just have to have a valid visa or a PR (permanent residence) and there’s a special visa you gave to get for US if you’re not Canadian.”

She also stated that she didn’t have to attend a flight school for her to get the job.

Speaking about the pay, she said:

“I must also mention that the pay is not the best so this is perfect as a second job. For like my first year, I think I made like $30,000 for like the whole year.”

She added:

“If you’re a Nigerian and you have lots of bills, this will not pay those bills. This is the perfect second job."

The video was captioned:

"Come to work with me as a Canadian flight attendant who works for a regional airline. 2 legs only."

"Answering some of the questions from my last flight video. Let me know if you any more questions. Opinion given are solely mine and doesn’t represent the company I work for, always check the requirements for each company to know what they need."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady's job experience in Canada

joy said:

"First time seeing your video. You are doing the job I love so much. I have to follow you and check other videos. You are blessed ma and I love the way you answer the questions."

Shanu Jamgbadi said:

"🥰🥰🥰 very interesting vlog. please hope egusi and other Nigerian food stuff are not expensive in Canada."

A Nigerian flight attendant in Canada mentions her job requirements. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng