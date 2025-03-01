Peller Rains Curses on Sophia Over Lamborghini Demand From Burna Boy: “She No Fit Ask for Toyota”
- Peller has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the ongoing drama involving Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje
- Sophia Egbueje had allegedly stated that the singer promised her a Lamborghini in return for bedroom flavour
- Peller's reaction became a subject of discussion among fans in the comment section of the video online
Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has joined other celebrities to react to the scandal trailing Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.
Legit.ng had reported that some celebrities has reacted after Sophia Egbueje claimed that Burna Boy promised her an expensive whip for bedroom favour.
In a live session with another TikToker known as Sandra, Peller abused Sophia Egbueje. He asserted that the socialite should have asked for a Toyota instead of a Lamborghini.
Peller rained curses on Sophia, he called her a wicked person. He added that her life was going to spoil for making such a demand.
Sophia Egbueje takes action as fans, critics clash on her page over alleged encounter with Burna Boy
Peller ask Sandra question
The TikToker asked his colleague, Sandra, a question. He said she should also share her opinion about the controversy.
Replying him, Sandra affirmed that she was not concerned about the saga.
She pointed out that her only concern was TikTok, her tap, tap, Peller and Jarvis.
Saida BOJ, Speed Darlington, other react
A few other celebrities also reacted to the news about Sophia Egbueje's drama with Burna Boy.
Speed Darlington seized the opportunity to resume his criticism of the self-acclaimed African Giant, alleging that the singer had not taken care of his boys, let alone splashing billions on an expensive car for a lady.
On the other hand, Saida BOJ backed Sophia Egbueje, questioning the women mocking her and labelling some of them as cheap.
See the video here:
Netizens react to Peller's video
Here are some of the reactions from fans to Peller's video below:
@callme_blocboy said:
"Peller pray make Ned no put eye for Jarvis body o
@oladayo.tt wrote:
"The person wey you Dey follow talk Dey the same WhatsApp group with Sophia."
@reuben.sbg.ost stated:
"Peller is coming into talks that doesn't concern him."
@ricchmakaveli shared:
"This one pass Daida boj."
@iam_kingsean said:
"That your serious babe or wife is single depending on who's asking."
@burgman96 commented:
"No be ur fault na Burna boy cos am wey go make u dey talk as if na ur mate u dey follow talk, no be today man don dey run babe street nothing new. Na one person dey always win for game Burna u do well."
@yehyun9536 wrote:
"Because of TikTok tapping, see wetin pellet Dey tell Sandra of almost 40yrs , see finish."
Burna Boy reacts to Sophia's drama
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had fulfilled the wish of his fans by reacting to the drama linking him to Sophia Egbueje.
Burna Boy's girlfriend Chloe Bailey reacts following news of singer's Lambo saga with Sophia Egbueje
He laughed hard at her and even went as far as composing a song to ridicule her. His aides who were present at the background also joined in singing.
Fans in the comment section of the post were disappointed in the music star with the kind of response he gave.
