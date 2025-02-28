Portable has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the scandal trailing Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje

In a video shared by the controversial singer, he claimed that Sophia does not need a Lamborghini, suggesting what the socialite truly needed instead

His remarks sparked a series of reactions from fans in the comment section, with many criticising the singer

Embattled Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted to the ongoing saga involving Burna Boy and a socialite, Sophia Egbueje.

Social media has been buzzing after Egbueje claimed that Burna Boy promised to gift her a Lamborghini after their bedroom activities. The revelation has continued to generate mixed reactions from many Nigerians.

Nigerian musician Portable speaks on the drama between Burna Boy and socialite, Sophia Egbueje. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@sophiaegbueje/@burnaboygram

Joining the conversation, Portable released a video criticising Sophia over her demand. The singer claimed the socialite's father did not buy her mother a car, which was why she wanted to use her body to acquire a Lamborghini.

Portable also claimed Sophia's action was highly inappropriate.

Portable speaks about Sophia's needs

Speaking on what the socialite might truly need, Portable suggested that she needed a Gini (cloth), offering to buy one for her so she could give it to her tailor for sewing.

The Zazu crooner questioned if Sophia knew the actual price of a Lamborghini, adding that he would buy one for her. However, he jokingly claimed she would 'japa' (run away) with it.

Celeries who have reacted to Sophia's saga

A few celebrities have reacted to the drama trailing Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje.

Portable trends as he addresses the controversy between Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Speed Darlington seized the opportunity to resume his criticism of the self-acclaimed African Giant, alleging that the singer had not taken care of his boys, let alone splashing billions on an expensive car for a lady.

On the other hand, Saida BOJ backed Sophia Egbueje, questioning the women mocking her and labelling some of them as cheap.

See the video here:

Fans react to Portable's video

Nigerians aired their views about Portable's video. Here are some of the comments below:

@chiszzx22211 wrote:

"But wait Elizabeth Joyce shebi dem don warn you make you no talk."

@kjlyrics commented:

"Dem don talk say make you no talk oo. I no want wahala for my olalomi again oo."

@cima_nation_ said:

"Your video is usually sweet to watch on Mute."

@baba_ibile01 stated:

"New song soon."

@simply_omolara shared:

"She actually comes from a rich home."

@thosyn_14 shared:

"U don start again those ur prayer warriors wives no go tell you now."

@khalifa_4356 reacted:

"Make dem just lock u up for 1year."

Ashabi Simple's blood pressure rises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashabi Simple was affected by the ordeal that her husband was passing through.

The singer was declared wanted by the police over the assault of some Ogun state officials.

In a video on her Instagram story, she was with someone believed to be a nurse who checked her blood pressure and raised concerns.

