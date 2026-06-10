The US Africa Command (US-Africom) has revealed that joint counterterrorism operations carried out in collaboration with Nigerian forces have led to the killing of over 200 terrorists

The coordinated offensive resulted in the elimination of several high-value terrorist commanders involved in insurgent activities across the northeast region

Borno state is the epicentre for armed groups, bandits and other outlaws driving northern Nigeria’s security crisis, which accelerated in 2009 when Boko Haram began its bloody attacks

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno state - The United States (US) and Nigeria eliminated 200 ISIS outlaws and destroyed their logistical bases.

As reported on Tuesday, June 9, by Ukrainian National News (UNN), the US stated that since the beginning of joint operations with Nigeria, they have eliminated about 200 militants associated with the "Islamic State" terrorist group.

President Bola Tinubu-led Nigeria and Donald Trump's US eliminate about 200 ISIS terrorists in a series of joint counterterrorism operations. Photo credit: @USAfricaCommand, @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Joint ops kill dozens of ISIS militants

According to Rebecca Hayes, director of public affairs for US Africa Command (US-Africom), joint actions have made it possible to eliminate militants, destroy their checkpoints, and strike logistics centres.

An update on US Africa Command's official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, June 10, read:

"AFRICOM, in continued coordination with Nigeria, conducted operations against ISIS fighters in NE Nigeria. No U.S. or Nigerian forces were harmed. The targeted operations eliminated more than 200 terrorists, including Abu-Bilal al-Minuki."

Nigeria speaks on joint US operation

Meanwhile, in the same vein, Samaila Uba, the director of defence information at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), disclosed that recent anti-terrorism operations between the Nigerian military and the US-Africom have killed several high-value terrorist commanders and no fewer than 200 insurgents in the north-east.

Uba spoke on Tuesday, June 9, during an X Space jointly hosted by the DHQ and US-Africom to sensitise Nigerians on the progress and outcome of the joint counter-terrorism efforts in the north-east, which kicked off in early 2026.

Uba noted that the recent collaborative efforts have contributed to improved intelligence-driven operations, leading to the destruction of terrorist networks, terrorist enclaves and logistic infrastructure, as well as enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance capability.

The Nigerian military official said, according to The Cable:

“The partnership has also strengthened the operational readiness of Nigerian troops through specialised training programmes, intelligence-fusion initiatives, joint planning engagements, and professional military education."

The outcome is expected to be seen as a positive development by President Bola Tinubu and US President Donald Trump.

Source: Legit.ng