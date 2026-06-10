The APC has been faced with a legal battle over the outcome of its just-concluded National Assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections

Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court in Gusau adjourned a suit seeking to challenge the outcome of the primary in the Zamfara North senatorial district

The development came days after the APC dismissed the report of an alleged list of candidates reportedly cleared by the party, while warning members against sharing the fake list

The Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital, has adjourned the hearing of the suit filed to challenge the results of the senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Zamfara North senatorial district to June 25, 2026.

Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, an aggrieved aspirant in the election, challenged the outcome of the primary election, citing irregularities. He had mentioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC and Sahabi Ya’u Kaura, the party's senatorial candidate for Zamfara North.

Court adjourns suit challenging APC senatorial primary Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The Tribune reported that when the matter was called for hearing on Tuesday, June 9, the court could not continue with the proceedings over the absence of INEC and the APC, who are the defendants in the suit.

Justice Hassan Dikko of the trial court then adjourned the suit to June 25 for further hearing. Shinkafi is challenging the process and outcome of the ruling party's national assembly primary election, where Senator Kaura had emerged as the APC candidate for the Zamfara North senatorial district.

Barrister Bello Galadi, the lawyer to the plaintiff, who addressed journalists after the hearing, said Shinkafi was seeking the intervention of the court over what he tagged as a flawed primary election process.

Meanwhile, the APC recently urged members to dismiss the trending fake list of senatorial candidates for the 2027 general elections, adding that the party had yet to release the final names of the winners in the just-concluded primaries.

APC denies releasing list of senatorial candidates

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, made the denial in a statement on Thursday, June 4. Morka's statement has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Abdulmuhmin questioned why APC was yet to release the candidate list:

"How do you keep the results of primaries conducted at the state level for more than two weeks without announcing the winners? Are the results not even supposed to be announced by the state executives of the party? Where's the internal democracy?"

APC denies releasing list of senatorial candidates Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Faddo David asked when the APC would publish the list of authentic candidates:

"So when are you people publishing the authentic list of candidates? It's been two weeks already."

Ishaqa Dahiru Kaura shared his experience from Zamfara:

"Also, the Junior Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, says they all reconciled with all the Aspirants, but in my senatorial zone, all the aspirants didn't step down and were not involved in any democratic processes (consensus and direct primaries).APC should do the needful."

Dahiru Ibrahim alleged imposition in Zamfara North:

"Nobody will vote in APC if justice is not done for Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, Zamfara North: no primary election, no consensus. Nonsense, Matawalle has imposed candidates on us, and we will vote them out come 2027."

See Morka's full statement on X here:

APC primaries: List of senators who have resigned

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC could face a major threat in the 2027 general elections as a result of the bigwigs who lost in the party's primaries and have defected to other parties.

By counting, two prominent sitting senators, who could not return to the Senate because of the primaries, have joined the opposition ahead of the 2027 election.

At the same time, the APC has lost a prominent former deputy Senate president to the opposition after he lost at the party's primaries.

Source: Legit.ng