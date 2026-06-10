Blessing CEO appeared at a Federal High Court in Lagos on June 9 to answer multiple fraud charges brought against her by the EFCC

The relationship expert shared her thoughts on social media about the court ruling, which ordered her remand in Kirikiri Correctional Centre

Fans and critics of the social media personality have shared mixed reactions to her post, with many criticising her while others praised her

Controversial social media influencer Blessing CEO, born Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, has spoken out after being remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre following multiple fraud charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng reported that the relationship expert appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos on June 9, where she was granted ₦10 million bail.

However, EFCC rejected her custody, citing overcrowded facilities, and the court ordered her remand. On the same day, she was arraigned in another fraud case involving ₦69.1 million.

Blessing CEO says she is heading to Kirikiri and remains hopeful as she faces multiple EFCC charges. Photo: officialblessingceo/efcc

Source: Instagram

Just a day after the court order, Blessing CEO addressed her followers on Instagram, listing the charges against her and insisting that she remained in high spirits.

“3 charges with EFCC. 1st 36 million naira wey I don pay finish ooo. Tenancy dispute. 2nd 69 million naira, Tenancy dispute. I did not sell anybody house I rented to you. 3rd cancer drama, 13 million donated and the gal wey say I doctor her result.”

The Influencer explained that she had pleaded not guilty to all charges after spending 26 days in EFCC custody.

She added that this was her second time in prison, the first being in 2022 over alleged defamation and cyberbullying.

Blessing CEO maintains her innocence while reacting to her remand in Kirikiri Correctional Centre. Photo: officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing said she wants to go and rest in the correctional centre pending the time she would perfect her bail conditions.

"Pleaded not guilty to all of the charges after spending 26 days in Efcc custody . I have now been remanded In kiriri correctional center make I go rest, pending on when perfect my bail . 2nd time going to prison, 1st time was 2022 , alleged defamation and cyber bullying. So second time In kiriri correctional center na him be say I go gats to contest for president. It will end in praise… Watch God turn this into a big stepping stone.”

Blessing CEO thanked EFCC for what she described as “free publicity” and joked about becoming their brand ambassador.

She urged her supporters to keep her in their prayers, noting that her accounts had been locked and inviting visitors to bring food to Kirikiri at weekends.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

The online community expressed mixed feelings, with many critics bashing her while fans offered support.

@general_vun:

"God no Dey use your kind of person - stop deceiving yourself and people… professional blackmailing.. you get lock say no be abroad you Dey , by that time you go really understand say God no Dey use you do anything… na the Law the use you"

@story_time_with_hope:

"U are very shameless. A mouth full of lies. I wonder 🤔 how u no get shame. So disappointed in u"

@lizzy_millions:

"You dey call fans and people for money, you no get family members 😒"

@ijay4shot:

"You no dey Taya, who you dey explain give?"

@preshy6115:

"Ocrimini Ur own too much ..God abeg ooo female tiff😂"

@aprokorikos:

"Stay strong ❤️❤️🙌 Love and hugs 🌹"

Blessing CEO slams critics over Alexx Ekubo's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO reacted to the backlash she received after sharing a post mourning late actor Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality questioned why people prefer to celebrate the dead but choose to bully the living on social media.

She told her critics that she had developed a thick skin and would not be brought down by their harsh actions.

Source: Legit.ng