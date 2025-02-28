Daniel Regha has shared his two cents on the situation that has been circulating social media concerning Burna Boy and Sophia

The social media commentator has a message to pass to Burna Boy, which he did via his Twitter page

His comment has, however, triggered several reactions from the majority who seemingly agree with his take

Burna Boy and Sophia's bedroom activity for Lamborghini exchanges became a hot topic on social media, and Daniel Regha has also commented on the trending conversation.

A leaked tape has sparked a heated debate after Sophia, a popular Lagos socialite, revealed her encounter with Burna Boy.

According to Sophia, Burna Boy promised her a Lamborghini in exchange for a romantic relationship, but he failed to keep his end of the deal.

The situation has gone viral, with many sharing their opinions. Now, Daniel has joined the conversation, sharing his thoughts on the matter.

In reaction to the situation, Daniel Regha went online via his official Twitter handle to refer to anyone who sleeps with a woman by way of lies as a classless

Daniel Regha said:

"Any man who lies to sleep with a lady doesn't really have class or level"

See his post below:

Regha's comment on Burna Boy spurs reactions

Read some reactions compiled

@MagnificentKin6 said:

"He didn't lié. Na she no get patient. When God promised Abraham Son, E waited for 99 years before e later come to pass."

@withmey_ said:

"As in!! Promise and fail because of knacks? It's disgusting."

@Folasheycrown22 said:

"Just tag Burna boy are you scared??"

@Igwehenryfrank said:

"Burna Boy has not released an official statement addressing the allegations made by Sophia Egbueje regarding the unfulfilled Lamborghini promise. So let’s keep our eyes wide open."

@_richieandrew_ said:

"Na because your own never cast. You fit don promise person keke oo😂😅."

@Drilli0ns said:

"Regha don cook burna boy."

@MezieAbia said:

"Any woman who attaches monetary considerations to feelings and attaches material gains to affections is a low level sl*t who doesn’t value her body and her dignity. When you put your affection and love up for sale, you’re not a human, you’re a cheap commodity. Let’s get that clear too."

@LastLionBreed said:

"Any woman who thinks she deserves a Lamborghini before or after she has sex with any man doesn’t really gave class or level."

@BenDiaspora said:

"Reinvent The Oldest Profession. A girl who thinks one round of one night-stand sex fetches a Lamborghini. Would think that she was smarter than all the women that came BEFORE her and those that will come AFTER. She would call her teachers stupid."

@Jeroski0 said:

"But women can lie to collect transport for coming without coming."

Verydarkman set to petition the police against singer

According to a former report by Legit.ng, Nigerian international act Burna Boy's reported Lamborghini case with Sophia Egbueje has been taken from a new angle by the social media commentator.

Verydarkman (VDM) opened up on the guilt he felt for attacking Sophia over her demands.

The TikToker, in a new video, shared plans to fight for the young women and listed out evidence needed to be provided, which left many in fits of laughter online.

