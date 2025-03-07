Burna Boy vs Sophia Egbueje: Drama as Nigerians Decide Who is to Blame in The Lamborghini Saga
- The issue between Sophia and Burna Boy caught the attention of all who have ears on social media
- Nigerians have weighed in on the matter while sharing their perspectives of things through a poll organised by Legit.ng
- A list of people who had parts to play in the scandal was listed for netizens to decide, and the results are out
The conversation around who is to blame between Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, and Sophia Egbueje, a Lagos baddie, has gone on for quite some time now.
The gist of their bedroom activity that, in turn, spilled into an online scandal has not stopped making headlines on the internet and in homes as well.
The Grammy winner decided to be petty and fired a response back at her after he failed to deliver on the Lamborghini he promised the Lagos baddie. The singer composed a diss freestyle, which he eventually performed at his sold-out show in Kenya.
To find out what the public thinks of the situation, Legit.ng decided to conduct a poll, seeking the audiences' opinion about who is to blame.
How Nigerians voted in the poll
The options available were Sophia Egbueje, Burna Boy, the cousin who leaked the voice note, The Society, or Ama Reginald (Sophia's ex bestie who connected her with Burna Boy).
While 21% of the people blamed Burna Boy, about 58% chose Sophia Egbueje, 28% blame society, and 19% blamed Sophia's cousin who seemingly leaked the tape.
Shockingly, no one blamed Ama Reginald, Sophia's ex bestie who linked her up with the Grammy-winner.
Here is the result of the poll conducted by Legit.ng:
A social media user, identified as Gracie, revealed in her comment that the one to blame is Sophia Egbueje's cousin. It will be recalled that Sophia has confided in her cousin, who is suspected of having leaked the voice note.
Gřâ Çïé said:
"The cousin."
VDM laughs at Sophia Egbueje's desire for a Lamborghini
Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Verydarkman reacted to the ongoing drama between singer Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje.
He asked for the exchange rate of Sophia's body after she demanded a Lamborghini for allegedly sleeping with Burna Boy.
In a video, he made fun of Sophia and noted what would have happened if she had got the Lamborghini from the singer.
