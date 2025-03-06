A Muslim cleric has joined the league of people reacting to the Lamborghini drama trailing Sophia Egueje and Burna Boy

He was having a program when he spoke about the controversy and advised ladies about their way of life

However, fans were not pleased with what he had to say as they shared their take about his preaching in the comment section

A video has captured how a Muslim cleric reacted to the trending drama of Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulue, aka Burna Boy, and socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerians had reacted after Egbueje claimed that Burna Boy promised her a Lamborghini in exchange for bedroom activities.

Joining the conversation, the young cleric was at an event when he shared his opinion about it.

According to him, Burna Boy had promised a prostitute a Lamborghini after sleeping with her.

The cleric mentioned that a lot of ladies would be admiring Sophia, not knowing her modus operandi.

Alfa advices ladies

Also in the recording, the cleric gave his two cents to ladies. He said that for ladies and women working hard, they should pat themselves on the shoulder.

He warned that they should know how to envy the right people.

What other celebrities said about Sophia

The Muslin cleric is not the only Nigerian, who has reacted to Sophia Egbueje's controversy. Another social media user known as Benny also dragged the socialite and supported Burna Boy.

Some celebrities including Portable, Saida BOJ, Speed Darlington have also shared their take about Sophia and Burna Boy's online scandal.

Portable and Peller rained curses on the socialite and questioned her boldness for asking such a favour. Zazu sent to her parents and asked if her father was able to buy such a car for her mother.

However, Saida BOJ supported her and slammed ladies dragging her.

See the video here:

Nigerians reacts to Alfa's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the cleric speaking about Burna Boy. Here are some comments below:

@senator_pepe_01 reacted:

"But is it a crime make person use Toto collect motor? Is not a crime na."

@itz_ninuola commented:

"Na why dem say una de ganusi everything be this."

@adeola_53 wrote:

"Alfa no get specific preaching point again, then just dey preach Wetin ni make sense."

@anuoluwapoismyname said:

"This life ehn, make them no use your matter preach."

@pellar_____ stated:

"Somebody said eyin alapata nkor. Most you even talk about it alfa?"

@adekemi3812 said:

"Why alfa dey ganusi eleyi bayi. Na everything them this Alfa dey put mouth."

VDM reacts to Sophia's drama

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that social media activist, Verydarkman, had dragged celebrities for lying about their cars after Sophia unveiled her Lamborghini.

He challenged her to show the mileage of the whip and accused her of lying to have bought a new car. He shared how people used to wrap their car seat at the border and flaunt them online.

VDM also dragged Davido and Wizkid to the drama and shared what he would do to them.

